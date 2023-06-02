Manchester United could see the Nine Two Foundation 'pull out' of the running to complete an Old Trafford takeover if it becomes clear they are unlikely to be selected as the preferred bidder, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

While it has been a season which has seen Erik ten Hag lead the Red Devils to silverware and Champions League qualification, there is still disarray behind the scenes.

According to Sky Sports, the Glazer family were unable to confirm the preferred bidder in the race to complete a Manchester United takeover despite holding a board meeting last week.

The report suggests Ineos billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains the leading candidate, having put forward a proposal which would involving buying a majority stake and allowing two of the Glazers to remain involved, but Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani remains in the hunt to strike a deal.

It is understood that the Sheikh Jassim-led Nine Two Foundation submitted a fourth bid worth close to £5billion last month, but that still falls short of the current owners' £6billion valuation.

Joel and Avram Glazer, who have a growing desire to retain shares, would remain part of the Red Devils' hierarchy if Ratcliffe's offer is accepted.

Respected journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that a deal could be completed 'reasonably quickly' when the Glazers green-light the takeover.

What has Ben Jacobs said about the Nine Two Foundation?

Jacobs believes there is a strong possibility of the Nine Two Foundation increasing their most recent bid if they feel a deal is there to be done.

But the reporter also feels the Qataris will walk away from the negotiating table if they are confident the Glazers will snub their advances.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "It's about those two sides dropping the games and working out whether anything is realistic or not. If it is, then there is a very real chance that the Nine Two Foundation will go a little bit higher once again. But if it isn't, they may pull out because I don't think the Nine Two Foundation will necessarily want a scenario whereby they're rejected.

"I think it's more likely that they'll do everything in their power to win. If they feel like the process is just not geared towards them winning because the Glazers want to stay, and with time running out because they don't want this to overshadow the whole of the summer window, at that point I can see the Nine Two Foundation feeling like it's more in their interests to just walk away.

"That would be normal because they're looking at making a world record sale and are pushing to get in as soon as possible because they know how important the early part of the window is.

"If it gets to a point where they no longer feel like they can buy the club because the Glazers are looking in a different direction or the process is just not geared towards getting anything done that benefits them, and quickly, at that point I don't think the Nine Two Foundation would just wait to watch somebody else come in and be rejected. I think they would pull out of the process first."

Why are the Glazers looking to sell Man United?

It was announced in November, according to The Guardian, that the Glazer family were 'commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives', which included potentially walking away from Manchester United.

The Americans gained control of the Red Devils when they were successful with a £790million takeover bid in May 2005.

But Manchester United supporters have regularly protested against the Glazers, including when they made the two-and-a-half-mile walk from The Old Nags Head in Manchester city centre to Old Trafford in April.

The fans are demanding for the Glazers to sanction a full sale of the club, with none of the family members remaining on the board.