A Manchester United could return to full fitness ahead of the Europa League clash with Real Betis on Thursday, it has been claimed.

Man Utd: £70m star 'certainly not ruled out' of Real Betis clash at Old Trafford

Manchester United star Casemiro has not been ruled out of the Europa League clash with Real Betis and will undergo 'assessments and evaluations' ahead of the Old Trafford contest, injury expert Ben Dinnery has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils will be looking to bounce back after suffering a humiliating 7-0 defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Liverpool last weekend.

Man United injury news - Casemiro

According to ESPN, Casemiro will be assessed by medical staff ahead of Manchester United's Europa League last 16 first leg against Betis.

The report suggests the Brazil international picked up an injury during the harrowing defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, resulting in him being in a race against time to prove he has overcome the issue.

It is understood that Casemiro will undergo a fitness test ahead of the Betis encounter and, once the full extent of the problem is confirmed, Manchester United will make a decision over whether to include him in the matchday squad.

The central midfielder has been one of the first names on the team-sheet since completing a move worth up to £70million, from Real Madrid, last August.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United supporters are 'still pinching themselves' over the fact ten Hag managed to sign Casemiro.

What has Ben Dinnery said about Casemiro?

Dinnery understands that Casemiro could still be involved in the fixture with Betis despite missing a recovery session held at Manchester United's Carrington training complex on Monday.

The injury news journalist is aware that the 31-year-old will undergo tests within the next 48 hours after suffering what appears to be a minor problem at Liverpool.

Dinnery told GIVEMESPORT: "United obviously scheduled for a recovery session on Monday, post-Liverpool, and Casemiro wasn't part of that.

"There were some suggestions that he did pick up some kind of minor injury, or at least it is believed to be minor at this stage.

"He has certainly not been ruled out of the Real Betis tie, so assessments and evaluations will go on over the next 24-48 hours.

"Hopefully, we will then know a little bit more with regard to the extent of that, but everything indicates that it is a minor injury at this point."

Would Casemiro's unavailability come as a blow for Man United?

Bruno Fernandes is the only Manchester United star to have been handed a better average match rating for his Premier League performances, by WhoScored, than Casemiro.

That underlines how important the South American, who penned a contract worth £350,000-per-week, is to ten Hag.

Casemiro has played a key role in Manchester United reaching the last 16 of the Europa League, with Sofascore data highlighting that he has averaged 2.9 tackles, 1.4 clearances and 1.3 interceptions per outing.

With that being the case, there is no doubt that the Red Devils would miss the former Porto man's bite in midfield.

Casemiro has also been a threat in the final third of the pitch, having registered 10 goal contributions in 35 Manchester United appearances, so ten Hag will be desperate for him to make a speedy recovery.