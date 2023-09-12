Highlights Manchester United winger Antony will not feature against Brighton & Hove Albion after being given a leave of absence amid a number of allegations being made against him.

Jadon Sancho has also had a public spat with Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag, plunging his future into uncertainty.

Manchester United are looking to get their season back on track when domestic action returns this weekend.

Manchester United are an 'absolute circus' after boss Erik ten Hag has been forced to contend with a 'complete disaster' at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have been rocked on and off the pitch during the early stages of the season, but they will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Man United latest news - behind the scenes issues

Antony will not be involved when Manchester United take on Premier League high-flyers Brighton as, according to The Guardian, he has been given a leave of absence to allow him to deal with a number of allegations.

The report suggests the Brazilian - who joined the Red Devils in a £86million deal from Eredivisie giants Ajax 12 months ago - has numerous claims against him, which are being investigated by police in Greater Manchester.

Although Antony vehemently denied the allegations during a television interview broadcast in his homeland earlier this month, it is looking likely that ten Hag will be unable to call upon his services for a prolonged period.

That is because the winger has been told to stay away from Manchester United until further notice, although it is understood that he has not been suspended and is still being paid his wages in full.

As a result, Antony will continue to pocket £200,000-per-week despite there being significant doubt over what the future holds amid the allegations.

But that is not the only issue ten Hag is being forced to deal with as Jadon Sancho headed onto social media to post he has 'been a scapegoat for a long time' after being left out of Manchester United's matchday squad for the defeat to Arsenal just before the international break, which riled the Dutchman.

The England international hit out after ten Hag admitted he was overlooked for the trip to the capital due to his application during training sessions.

Sancho appears to be becoming a divisive figure within the Manchester United dressing room as teammates are understood to be fed up after his angry reaction to being dropped for their latest Premier League setback.

Manchester United's most expensive signings of all-time Paul Pogba (Juventus) £94.5m Antony (Ajax) £86m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £80m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £76.5m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £76.2m All statistics according to FootballTransfers

What has Dean Jones said about Man United's problems?

Jones believes Manchester United find themselves in a horrific position as they have been forced to contend with a number of unsavoury situations in recent weeks.

The respected journalist feels ten Hag will have to use his managerial nous to ensure his squad are fully focused on climbing the Premier League table instead of what is happening off the pitch.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Antony has obviously been quite vocal in his defence of himself, so we'll have to wait to see how they come out of that. But it's just an absolute circus of a football club at the moment. You really couldn't make up how badly the past week or so has gone from every single angle. Now, it's really about them having to refocus on what goes on while on the pitch because everything off the pitch has been a complete disaster."

Who could replace Antony in the starting line-up vs Brighton?

It is unlikely that Sancho will get the nod to come into Manchester United's first XI this weekend as, according to the Daily Star, he is poised to leave Old Trafford during the January transfer window after failing to settle his differences with ten Hag in showdown talks.

The report suggests the former Borussia Dortmund wide-man, who has been restricted to just 76 minutes of action during the early stages of the new campaign, is expected to seal a loan switch with a view to making a permanent exit next summer.

As a result, despite featuring more regularly on the left-hand side, Alejandro Garnacho is likely to be named as Antony's replacement in the line-up against Brighton.

The two-cap Argentina international started Manchester United's first two matches of the season, but he was restricted to just six minutes of action during the setback at Arsenal earlier this month.

Man United in the market to sign free agent

Uncertainty over the long-term futures of Antony and Sancho has resulted in Manchester United weighing up a move for Anwar El Ghazi, according to the Daily Mail, as ten Hag is keen to bolster his options.

The report suggests the Red Devils are tempted to pounce for the Dutchman after his £28,000-per-week contract at PSV Eindhoven was terminated by mutual consent last week.

Having previously had spells at Aston Villa and Everton, El Ghazi has already made 73 appearances in the Premier League, registering 15 goals and five assists along the way.

The 28-year-old also found the back of the net nine times in a PSV shirt before his time with the Eredivisie outfit was cut short.