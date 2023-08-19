Manchester United are in a 'complicated' situation over Mason Greenwood and need clarity on the extent of the potential 'backlash' they will face if he is offered a route back into the first-team picture at Old Trafford, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

While the Premier League campaign got up-and-running last weekend, there is still uncertainty over whether Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag could see the winger come back into the fold.

Man United latest news - Mason Greenwood

According to The Athletic, Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold told members of the club's hierarchy that plans were in place to allow Greenwood to return to the first-team squad earlier this month.

The report suggests Arnold intended to release a video explaining the decision over the 21-year-old, who has scored 35 goals in 129 appearances, and it would be shared with the public.

But Manchester United reacted to the article by releasing a statement earlier this week, insisting a final decision has not been made over Greenwood's future and it is the subject of 'intensive internal deliberation'.

Charges were dropped against the Red Devils' academy graduate in February, having initially been arrested in January 2022.

The allegations led to Greenwood being suspended by Manchester United, while American sportswear giant Nike also ended their sponsorship.

Countdown co-presenter Rachel Riley has admitted that she will stop supporting the Red Devils if the wide-man comes back into contention for game-time.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Greenwood?

Jacobs is interested to see whether a public outcry or fears put forward by stakeholders could result in Manchester United opting against keeping Greenwood on the club's books.

The respected journalist feels the Red Devils have found themselves in a difficult situation over the £75,000-per-week earner, while it is a critical period for voices to be heard.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "We have to see whether public backlash and further feedback from various stakeholders changes what sources had implied in the build up to Wednesday's statement.

"We have to now understand whether this delay or pause in the communication that was expected to come before the season started changes the eventual outcome.

"I also think Manchester United have made it clear in their statement that they feel they've got a series of duties of care to the anonymity of what they term "the alleged victim" and Greenwood, who has been at the club since he was a child.

"It's been complicated for Manchester United. But I also think that clarity is now essential and so is the comfortableness of the decision with everyone at the club.

"This is why, ultimately, everybody that wants a voice and wants to input needs to be given the time to do that before any final decision is made."

What's next for Man United?

According to French media outlet L'Equipe, Benjamin Pavard making the move to Manchester United could still be on the cards.

The report suggests the Bayern Munich defender, who has made more than 160 appearances for his current employers, will choose between joining the Red Devils or Inter Milan before the transfer window slams shut as he is destined to leave the Allianz Arena.

It comes after it initially emerged that Manchester United winning the race for Pavard was unlikely due to Harry Maguire's move to West Ham United falling through.

But the France international had been pushing to join ten Hag's charges after an initial proposal was rejected as it did not meet Bayern's £26million demands.

Pavard has entered the final 12 months of his £116,000-per-week contract, meaning the Bundesliga giants are running out of time to cash in.