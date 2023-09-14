Highlights Sofyan Amrabat and Sergio Reguilon are expected to be handed their Manchester United debut against Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend.

The duo arrived during the final hours of the summer transfer window in loan deals from Fiorentina and Tottenham Hotspur.

Reguilon has set his sights on making his first Premier League appearance since April 2022.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is expected to hand Sofyan Amrabat and Sergio Reguilon their debuts if they are fully fit when Brighton & Hove Albion make the trip to Old Trafford on Saturday for a key reason, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils will head into the Premier League clash looking to bounce back after suffering a late defeat at the hands of Arsenal just before the international break.

Man United latest news - Sofyan Amrabat and Sergio Reguilon

Amrabat is in a race against time to be fit for Manchester United's meeting with Brighton as, according to the Manchester Evening News, he was forced to pull out of international duty after picking up an injury when preparing to face Liberia and Burkina Faso in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The report suggests the £65,000-per-week earner returned to Carrington for assessment and treatment, although Morocco head coach Walid Regragui confirmed Amrabat's withdrawal was only precautionary.

Manchester United signed the defensive midfielder in a £8.5million loan deal from Fiorentina during the final hours of the summer window, with the agreement including an option to make the move permanent for £21.4million.

Respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Amrabat and Lisandro Martinez's availability is crucial heading into the clash with Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton, with them being more difficult to replace than Antony and Jadon Sancho.

Like Amrabat, Reguilon joined Manchester United on Deadline Day, with his loan move including a break clause which can be triggered in January and the Red Devils not having an option to buy.

The Spanish left-back had been on the market after being deemed surplus to requirements by new Tottenham Hotspur chief Ange Postecoglou, having returned from a spell with Atletico Madrid.

After being an unused substitute during Manchester United's loss at Arsenal, Reguilon is looking to make his first Premier League appearance since April 2022, which also came against Brighton.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m Altay Bayindir (Fenerbahce) £4.3m Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina) Loan Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Dean Jones said about Amrabat and Reguilon?

Jones believes Amrabat and Reguilon will be named in Manchester United's starting line-up against Brighton if they are fully fit.

The transfer insider feels handing the duo their first minutes in a Red Devils shirt will get the crowd on-side, while ten Hag will see their potential availability as a major boost.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think if Reguilon and Amrabat were fully fit then I would expect them to make their full debuts because, if nothing else, Manchester United need a positive spin on the way that their season's going. To have those two new signings off the leash, unveiled at Old Trafford and able to put in a positive performance against Brighton, who are going to be one of the best teams in the league this season, that's a great moment for Manchester United to make the most out of. I just don't see that this is something they'll be able to avoid if those players are available for selection, so ten Hag will probably welcome the opportunity."

Read more: Man United are now an 'absolute circus' amid 'complete disaster' at Old Trafford

Who has been ruled out for Man United vs Brighton?

Antony is not among ten Hag's options for the weekend as, according to The Guardian, he has been given a leave of absence to allow him to deal with a number of allegations.

The report suggests the winger - who joined the Red Devils in a £86million deal from Eredivisie giants Ajax 12 months ago - has numerous claims against him, which are being investigated by police in Greater Manchester.

Although Antony denied the allegations during a television interview broadcast in Brazil earlier this month, it is looking likely that ten Hag will be unable to call upon his services for a prolonged period.

The 23-year-old has been told to stay away from Manchester United until further notice, although it is understood that he has not been suspended and is still being paid his wages in full.

Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw are not expected to return from their respective injuries until next month, while Mason Mount is still recovering from a hamstring problem and unlikely to feature against high-flying Brighton.

There are serious concerns over whether Martinez will be involved as he was not included in the matchday squad for either of Argentina's fixtures during the international break.

The central defender, who initially hinted that he will be available after La Albiceleste head coach Lionel Scaloni insisted precautionary measures had been taken, was forced off during the second half of Manchester United's loss to Arsenal earlier this month.