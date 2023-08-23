Manchester United may have edged towards a takeover being completed at Old Trafford, but respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on the situation.

Although the Glazers have been in control of the Red Devils since a £790million bid was enough to acquire a majority stake in 2005, there has been continued uncertainty over the future running of the club for a number of months.

According to The Sun, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is in line to complete a £6billion takeover of Manchester United within the next two months.

The report suggests the Qatari royal has seen off competition from Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team are now completing their due diligence on the club before an official announcement is made in the coming weeks.

Sheikh Jassim has made five bids as he looks to collect the keys to Old Trafford, and his final proposal has remained on the table for 11 weeks.

It is understood that discussions between the Qataris and Glazer family progressed earlier this month, leading to confidence that a deal will get over the line before November.

Internal talks among the current owners have led to them realising the need to sell Manchester United instead of remaining as shareholders due to fears of a backlash from supporters.

Although Sheikh Jassim is seeking to complete a full takeover, Ineos billionaire Ratcliffe is prepared to acquire a majority stake which could allow Joel and Avram Glazer to stay on board.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Fabrizio Romano said about the takeover situation?

Romano has not been notified of Sheikh Jassim being confirmed as the preferred bidder in the race to seal a Manchester United takeover.

With that being the case, the transfer expert insists Red Devils supporters will have to continue being patient ahead of an announcement from the current hierarchy.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Wednesday afternoon, Romano said: "Honestly, at the moment, I don't have any final confirmation yet on Sheikh Jassim's side.

"After what happened in February, March, April and all the following months, I think it's better to wait for something concrete.

"Of course, I respect all the reports but, at the moment, there is no direct confirmation."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Man United?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is in the market for further additions in the transfer market and, according to MailOnline, Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is in line to become his latest acquisition.

The report suggests the Red Devils have discussed matching the £4.25million release clause written into his contract and the 25-year-old, who has already made four appearances during the early stages of the new campaign, travelled to Athens to undergo medical checks on a back injury earlier this week.

It is understood that Bayindir is expected to seal a switch to Old Trafford in the coming days after no issues emerged in the Greek capital.

The five-cap Turkey international will become Andre Onana's understudy, following the Cameroonian's £47.2million move from Inter Milan earlier this summer, if the transfer is rubber-stamped.

Bayindir has kept 54 clean sheets over the course of a senior club career which has included 176 outings.