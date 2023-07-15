Manchester United are still under the Glazers' rule and the delay in an Old Trafford takeover is 'bad news' for the club's prospective buyers, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although the Red Devils' current owners announced they were 'commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives' - which could potentially include selling the Red Devils - last November, a hierarchical change still does not appear to be close.

According to The Athletic, there is a sense that Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani's bid to buy Manchester United is still a work in progress despite his intentions to take 100 per cent control of the Premier League giants.

The report suggests the Qatari, who is leading the Nine Two Foundation's bid, has not touched base with Raine Group even though they were hired by the Glazers to oversee the takeover process.

Sheikh Jassim launched a final proposal last month, and it has been claimed that he could turn his attentions towards buying a domestic rival if his attempt to collect the keys to Old Trafford is unsuccessful.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has met with the Glazer family for discussions and remains interested in buying Manchester United, but on different terms.

The Ineos billionaire is willing to keep Joel and Avram Glazer on board, while the structure of his offer has provoked opposition from minority shareholders.

Respected reporter Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the transfer budget handed to Manchester United chief Erik ten Hag will not be impacted if a takeover is completed before the summer window slams shut.

What has Ben Jacobs said about a Man United takeover?

Jacobs believes Manchester United may not change hands until the transfer window is already closed, or in the final stages, meaning the new owners will not have time to improve the squad.

The journalist feels the development will have left Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe disappointed as they were eager to make an instant impact.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "The good news for Manchester United is that they have been able to move in the transfer market, which was always the case regardless of any prospective new owner.

"But the bad news for Manchester United, in terms of the long-term clarity, is that the window could potentially close or be very close to closing before any prospective new owner - should they come in - has any influence.

"That may not impact the plan coming into this window, as far as the current Manchester United recruitment team are concerned, but it's highly frustrating to both Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe because when they first started this process, they were very much planning around being able to impact this window. Now it doesn't look like that's going to be able to be the case."

Read the latest transfer rumours, gossip and done deals

What's next for Man United?

Manchester United enjoyed a stellar first season under ten Hag's stewardship, with Transfermarkt data highlighting that they won 42 of their 62 matches last season.

The Dutchman, who has strengthened his attacking options with the £55million capture of Mason Mount, also led the Red Devils to Carabao Cup glory and Champions League qualification.

Manchester United are preparing for the new campaign by taking on the likes of Lyon, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in pre-season, while they overcame Leeds United earlier this week.

They will get the Premier League term underway by facing Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on August 14.