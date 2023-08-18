Manchester United are yet to make a final decision over whether to welcome Mason Greenwood back into the fold, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT the expected outcome.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has been unable to call upon the academy graduate since he was appointed last year.

Man United latest news - Mason Greenwood

According to The Athletic, Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold told the club's executive leadership that plans were in place to allow Greenwood to return to the first-team picture earlier this month.

The report suggests Arnold intended to record a video explaining the decision over the winger, whose last appearance came in January 2022, and it would be shared with the general public.

But Manchester United released a statement earlier this week, stating a final decision has not been made over Greenwood's future and it is the subject of 'intensive internal deliberation'.

Charges were dropped against the 21-year-old in February, having initially been arrested in January 2022.

The allegations led to Greenwood being suspended by Manchester United, while American sportswear giant Nike also ended their sponsorship.

Celebrity Red Devils fan Rachel Riley has insisted that she will stop supporting the club if the wide-man is offered a route back into the squad.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Greenwood?

Jacobs understands that Manchester United are into the final stages of deciding whether to bring Greenwood back into the fold, but the initial signs have been that he will return in a Red Devils shirt.

The respected journalist is aware that chief executive Arnold needs to hold discussions with stakeholders, sponsors, the women's team and the one-cap England international's teammates prior to an announcement being made.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Manchester United's statement was quite clearly provoked by excellent reporting from The Athletic. At face value, it makes it very clear that the decision-making process is in its final stages, but it's not yet complete.

"The final decision, after consultation with various stakeholders, will be taken by the club's chief executive, Richard Arnold.

"Prior to the statement, the direction of travel was that Greenwood would likely return in some form. What that form is remains to be seen because if the decision is taken for him to return, there's still the fact that he hasn't trained for the best part of 18 months, so would not be immediately in the right condition to play.

"But before we can even talk about a return or anything in football terms, Manchester United have to make and communicate the decision. I don't think the football side matters at all unless we get a decision and a transparent explanation.

"I think that before they do that, consultation is needed with stakeholders, sponsors, the women's team - and some of those players are still obviously involved with England against Spain in a World Cup final - and the men's team as well.

"I don't think this is just about getting a blessing from one specific stakeholder. I think everybody at the football club is entitled to a voice and an opinion. Then, and only then, should Manchester United make their decision.

"It is absolutely true that even though Manchester United say the process is in its final stages, no decision has been made. Sources had indicated that Greenwood would return in some form."

What's next for Man United?

Manchester United could miss out on Sofyan Amrabat as, according to Dutch media outlet AD, arch-rivals Liverpool are set to win the race for the Fiorentina defensive midfielder.

The report suggests an agreement is likely to be reached between the Reds and La Viola in the coming days for the Morocco international, who made 49 appearances last season.

Liverpool have held discussions with Fiorentina via intermediaries after failing to beat Chelsea to the recruitment of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Manchester United rekindled their interest in Amrabat after initially looking to recruit him during the winter window, while Juventus have also joined the race to reach an agreement.

Amrabat has gone into the final weeks of the transfer window with an uncertain future as his £30,000-per-week contract is due to expire next summer.