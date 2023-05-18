Manchester United owners the Glazer family remain 'determined sellers' and the Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani-led Nine Two Foundation 'stand a very realistic chance' of completing an Old Trafford takeover, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

While Erik ten Hag is looking to guide the Red Devils to Champions League qualification on the pitch, there are still serious doubts over who will have control of the club in the long-term future.

Man United takeover news - Sheikh Jassim

According to Sky Sports, Sheikh Jassim submitted a fourth bid earlier this week as he looks to get a deal to buy Manchester United over the line.

The report suggests the renewed offer is worth close to £5billion, which still falls short of the Glazers' £6billion valuation.

Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sheikh Jassim will 'try until the end' to reach an agreement with Manchester United's current owners.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is also in the running to buy the Red Devils and was seen as the preferred bidder after lodging an increased offer which would allow Joel and Avram Glazer to remain part of the hierarchy.

It was announced last November that the Glazers were 'commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives', which included potentially walking away from Old Trafford.

What has Ben Jacobs said about the takeover situation?

Jacobs understands that all six members of the Glazer family who currently hold shares in Manchester United are willing to sell their stake if their valuation is met.

The journalist feels the Nine Two Foundation, led by Sheikh Jassim, could collect the keys to Old Trafford if the current hierarchy sever ties with the club.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "My understanding remains that all six of them, at the right price - and that's the crucial thing - are determined sellers.

"If six are to leave, then the Nine Two Foundation still stand a very realistic chance of being Manchester United's new owners.

"We're in a stage, at the moment, of competitive tension whereby the aim has been to drive up the price. That tells you that the valuation that the Glazers are looking for has not been met by Sir Jim Ratcliffe as well."

Do Man United need a speedy resolution?

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United chief Erik ten Hag and recruitment staff have been left in limbo over their summer plans due to a delay in the takeover.

The Dutchman is unable to plan for next season as, in the current situation, he may be priced out of the market when it comes to certain transfer targets.

Manchester United are battling for a place in next season's Champions League and, having already clinched the Carabao Cup, a trip to the FA Cup final to face rivals Manchester City awaits.

But a behind-the-scenes decision needs to be made over who is in charge of the Red Devils sooner rather than later.