Manchester United takeover bidder Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani has been holding 'direct conversations' with the Glazer family as he looks to collect the keys to Old Trafford, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag will be looking to bolster his squad during the summer transfer window, there is still uncertainty over who will be running the club in the coming weeks.

According to the Daily Mail, the Sheikh Jassim-led Nine Two Foundation submitted a take-it-or-leave-it takeover bid for Manchester United earlier this week.

The report suggests the Qatari has made it clear to the Glazer family that no further negotiations will be held after Friday, but the proposal - which is worth no more than £6billion - will remain on the table.

It comes just a matter of days after respected journalist Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Sheikh Jassim could pull out of the race to complete a takeover if it becomes clear the Nine Two Foundation are unlikely to be selected as the preferred bidder.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has emerged as the clear favourite to strike a deal at Manchester United, having entered the final stages of negotiations.

The Ineos billionaire's proposal involves buying a majority stake and allowing two of the Glazers to remain on the hierarchy.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Sheikh Jassim?

Jacobs is aware that Sheikh Jassim and the Nine Two Foundation have been holding discussions with the Glazer family ahead of potentially completing a Manchester United takeover.

The reliable reporter believes the Qataris or Ratcliffe could seal the deal quickly after being named the preferred bidder.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "There have been, what I understand to be, in-depth conversations and direct conversations between the Glazers and the Nine Two Foundation as well.

"All signs point to the fact that the Glazers are actually getting both groups to get deep into this process. If they green-light one of them, they'll be in a position, transactionally speaking, to move as fast as possible. I think that's why both groups have been in the dark for so long."

Why are the Glazers looking to sell Man United?

It was announced in November, according to The Guardian, that the Glazer family were 'commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives', which included potentially leaving Manchester United.

The Americans gained control of the Red Devils in May 2005, when they were successful with a £790million takeover bid.

But they have failed to win over the fanbase and Manchester United supporters have regularly protested against the Glazers, including when they made the two-and-a-half-mile walk from The Old Nags Head in Manchester city centre to Old Trafford in April.

The Red Devils' fans are demanding for the Glazers to sanction a full sale of the club, with none of the family members remaining on the board.