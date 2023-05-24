Manchester United takeover bidder Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has held 'direct' talks with the Glazer family as he looks to claim control at Old Trafford, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

While Erik ten Hag's side are producing the goods on the pitch - and on the brink of confirming Champions League qualification - there is ongoing uncertainty over the future running of the Red Devils.

Man United takeover news - Sheikh Jassim

According to The Independent, the preferred bidder in the race to complete a Manchester United takeover could be confirmed as soon as Friday.

The report suggests the process of the club changing hands could still go on for months, while there is cautious optimism that Sir Jim Ratcliffe will come out on top as INEOS' proposal has the Red Devils priced at a higher figure than the Sheikh Jassim-led Nine Two Foundation's offer.

It is understood that Sheikh Jassim submitted a fourth bid worth close to £5billion last week, although that still falls short of the Glazers' £6billion valuation.

Ratcliffe has been seen as the preferred bidder after lodging an increased offer which would allow Joel and Avram Glazer to remain part of the hierarchy.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Sheikh Jassim?

Jacobs understands that Sheikh Jassim has spoken with the Glazer family on the phone as he looks to complete a big-money takeover of Manchester United.

The journalist is aware that the Nine Two Foundation are refusing to give up in their attempts to beat Ratcliffe to control.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "I think the thing with Sheikh Jassim that's key is that, throughout this whole process, the Nine Two Foundation have been using intermediaries and there's been an element of smoke and mirrors.

"It's not just the Glazers that haven't shown their hand, it's also to an extent the Nine Two Foundation. Now, what we're seeing is a movement towards clarity. From the perspective of the Nine Two Foundation, they continue to - where necessary - be quite bullish.

"We've seen that, in making the fourth offer, which came after their supposed final offer that they were absolutely fine going to the Glazers direct with, which was a phone call.

"That's an indication that they're in this particular process to try and win. If that means going up in offer, they've shown that they're prepared to do that."

Is Sheikh Jassim looking at buying any other clubs?

According to El Pais, via Metro, Sheikh Jassim will look to buy West Ham United if he is unable to collect the keys to Manchester United.

The report suggests Hammers owner David Sullivan is open to offers after the club was rocked by the death of co-chairman David Gold earlier this year.

Daniel Kretinsky became West Ham's second-largest shareholder when he purchased a 27 per cent stake in a deal worth up to £200million in 2021.

But Manchester United remains Sheikh Jassim's number one target and respected journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Qatari will 'try until the end' to reach an agreement with the Glazers.