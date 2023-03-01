Manchester United's owners are seeking more lucrative offers than the initial proposals put on the table, it has been claimed.

Manchester United remain in takeover talks after the Glazer family were left 'underwhelmed' by the proposals put forward by potential investors at Old Trafford, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport.

The Red Devils have already picked up silverware this season, after defeating Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final last weekend, but there is uncertainty over who will be the club's owners in the coming months.

Man United takeover news

According to The Guardian, a Manchester United takeover has been delayed and may not be rubber-stamped until May as the Glazer family are holding out for a fee of £6billion.

The report suggests the Red Devils' owners were hoping to hand the Old Trafford keys over to new investors by the end of the month, but they are seeking a higher fee than the £4.5billion offers lodged by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Manchester United were put on the market by the Glazers last November, when it was announced they were 'exploring strategic opportunities' which could include selling the club.

The American family have been in charge of the Premier League giants since a £790million takeover bid resulted in them becoming majority shareholders in May 2005.

Respected journalist Dean Jones recently told GiveMeSport that the Glazers are unlikely to entertain selling Manchester United for less than £5billion.

What has Ben Jacobs said about a potential takeover?

Jacobs understands that the Glazer family were expecting more lucrative bids from an increased number of interested parties before the deadline for proposals passed last month.

The reliable reporter is not surprised that the initial bids have been snubbed and counter-offers are being welcomed.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: "Although it is true that the Glazers have been underwhelmed by both the volume and the value of offers, there's also gamesmanship taking place here.

"It's normal for the Glazers to be intimating they want higher offers because they are trying to sell to the highest bidder or investor."

Could the Glazers stay at Man United?

According to Sky Sports, there are growing fears that Manchester United may not be sold outright after Avram Glazer was in attendance at Wembley when Erik ten Hag guided his side to Carabao Cup glory last month.

The report suggests the Red Devils' executive co-chairman and his brother Joel are reluctant to walk away from Old Trafford despite siblings Kevin, Edward, Bryan and Darcie being happy to cash-in.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has also revealed there are concerns among the fanbase that the Glazer family will retain some form of control and, as a result, will only accept investment rather than a full takeover.

A decision needs to be made quickly as David De Gea, Phil Jones and Tom Heaton's respective contracts are due to expire in the summer, and uncertainty over who is in charge could result in internal discussions being shelved.

