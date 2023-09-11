Highlights Manchester United new-boy Sofyan Amrabat and central defender Lisandro Martinez may hand Erik ten Hag a major issue ahead of facing Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend.

Amrabat joined the Red Devils during the final stages of the transfer window in a loan move which could become permanent for £21.4million.

Martinez was forced off with an injury during Manchester United's defeat to Arsenal before the international break.

Manchester United duo Sofyan Amrabat and Lisandro Martinez could hand boss Erik ten Hag his 'biggest problem' ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion heading to Old Trafford this weekend, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have been going through a difficult period on and off the pitch during the opening stages of the campaign, but they will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Arsenal before the international break when domestic action returns on Saturday.

Man United latest news - Sofyan Amrabat and Lisandro Martinez

Amrabat could be in line to make his Manchester United debut against Brighton as, according to the Manchester Evening News, Morocco head coach Walid Regragui has confirmed the defensive midfielder's withdrawal from his national team's squad was only precautionary.

The report suggests the £65,000-per-week earner returned to Carrington for assessment and treatment after initially being included in the Atlas Lions' squad for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Liberia and Burkina Faso.

An extended period on the sidelines would come as a major blow, particularly as Amrabat only joined Manchester United in an £8.5million loan deal from Fiorentina during the final hours of the summer window, while the agreement includes an option to make the move permanent for £21.4million.

The 27-year-old's arrival at Old Trafford was rubber-stamped soon after respected journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that ten Hag's target was keen to embark on the fresh challenge despite a drawn-out process in negotiations.

Meanwhile, Martinez has hinted that he will be available to face Brighton despite failing to feature during Argentina's clash with Ecuador, with La Albiceleste head coach Lionel Scaloni insisting the decision was a precautionary measure.

The central defender was forced off during the second half of Manchester United's loss to Arsenal earlier this month, leading to fears that he could face a prolonged period on the treatment table.

What has Dean Jones said about Amrabat and Martinez?

Jones believes being unable to call upon Amrabat and Martinez would be a bigger blow than Jadon Sancho and Antony's respective absences as ten Hag looks to get Manchester United's season back on track against Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton.

The reputable journalist feels the Red Devils will be weaker without Amrabat and Martinez, who is on a £120,000-per-week contract at Old Trafford, in the starting line-up.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"In a way, if you look at it from a personnel standpoint of what Manchester United need in their team, losing Amrabat and Martinez is worse than not having Sancho and Antony available for selection because there are players that can fill their roles quite easily in attack. In terms of what you need for defensive cover, and Amrabat and Martinez, United just are not built depth-wise to recover from something like that. To be without those two guys, honestly, I think would be a real, real problem for Manchester United in the coming weeks and could be their biggest problem."

Who could replace Martinez in the starting line-up?

Harry Maguire was on the brink of joining West Ham United before a £30million move fell through last month, according to The Guardian, but he could be in line to come into the Manchester United XI if Martinez is not fully fit for the clash with Brighton.

The England international does not feature in the forefront of ten Hag's plans, which was emphasised when he was stripped of the captaincy during the summer, but he could use his teammate's absence to his advantage if he is given the chance.

Maguire has been restricted to just 23 minutes of action since the new Premier League campaign got underway, with his only appearance coming when Martinez's injury at Arsenal forced Manchester United into a change.

But statistics highlight that the 30-year-old is less reliable in the heart of the Red Devils' backline than the Argentinian, who followed ten Hag to Old Trafford in a £56.7million switch from Ajax last year.

Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire averages per 90 minutes for the 2022/23 season Lisandro Martinez Harry Maguire Tackles 2.30 0.94 Tackles won 1.19 0.71 Tackles in the defensive third 1.40 0.71 Blocks 2.17 2.12 All statistics according to FBref

Jonny Evans, who joined Maguire in coming off the bench during Manchester United's latest setback, could be an alternative option to come into the starting line-up alongside Victor Lindelof.

The 35-year-old was handed a one-year deal earlier this month, having impressed ten Hag while spending pre-season at Carrington.

Evans was up for grabs after he became a free agent during the summer, when his £100,000-per-week contract with Leicester City expired.

If the Northern Irishman features during the Premier League clash with high-flying Brighton, it would be his 200th appearance in a Manchester United shirt.