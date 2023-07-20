Manchester United prospective owners Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani have to 'respect the process' and it 'may sound alarming' to the Old Trafford faithful desperate for a takeover to be completed, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although the Glazer family announced they were 'commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives' - which could potentially include selling the Red Devils - last November, a change of ownership still does not appear to be close.

According to MailOnline, Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim are fearing that the Glazers will not end up selling Manchester United after they failed to secure a bid which matched their £6billion valuation.

The report suggests the American family, who have been in control of the Red Devils since a £790million bid was enough to acquire a majority stake in 2005, will still be at the helm by the time the upcoming campaign gets underway due to Premier League checks taking a number of weeks.

It is understood that Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim have no plans to pull out of the running to collect the keys to Old Trafford despite growing frustrated by a lack of communication, while the takeover process has not been put on pause.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sheikh Jassim, who is leading the Nine Two Foundation's bid, has reached a 'crucial' stage of proceedings and is working hard behind the scenes to come to an agreement with the Glazers.

It has been claimed there is a sense that the Qatari's offer to buy Manchester United is still a work in progress despite his intentions to take 100 per cent control of the Premier League giants.

What has Ben Jacobs said about the takeover situation?

Jacobs understands that it will be impossible for Ratcliffe or Sheikh Jassim to have an influence on Manchester United's transfer business because of how long the takeover process has dragged on.

The respected journalist is aware that reaching a swift resolution is now less important than it was a number of months ago due to the bidders not having an opportunity to splash the cash on fresh faces, meaning it could still be some time before new owners are in place.

During an interview with GIVEMESPORT on Thursday afternoon, Jacobs said: "I think that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim have to, ultimately, respect the process. It's not about being patient or impatient because the takeover, effectively, is now on the Glazers' timescale and will take as long as it takes.

"That may sound alarming to Manchester United fans but, at this point, the prospective new owner - should one be chosen - is not going to really be able to influence the summer window.

"As a consequence, it's almost taken so long that the timescales are less important now than they were in March or April, when the whole aim was to get in for the end of the season and the beginning of the window.

"That's highly disappointing for the groups, but it is just a stark reality of where we're at."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What are the offers on the table for Man United?

According to The Times, Sheikh Jassim's final offer was worth more than £5billion as he looked to win the race for Manchester United.

The report suggests the Nine Two Foundation tabled a fourth proposal, which was sent directly to the Glazers and Raine Group, after sensing they were going to lose out to Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe has met with the current Manchester United owners for discussions and remains interested in buying the Red Devils, but on different terms.

The Ineos billionaire is willing to keep Joel and Avram Glazer on board, while the structure of his offer has provoked opposition from minority shareholders.