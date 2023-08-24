Manchester United star Marcus Rashford 'looks a little lost' and could thrive when Old Trafford recruit Rasmus Hojlund becomes available for a key reason, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag's Red Devils were unable to build on their opening day win over Wolverhampton Wanderers when they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Rashford came in for criticism from Manchester United legend Roy Keane after the loss at Tottenham as the Sky Sports pundit, via talkSPORT, branded him a 'child'.

The ex-Red Devils captain claimed the body language of the England international, who has failed to find the back of the net since the campaign got underway, highlighted he is not happy after being deployed as a lone striker by ten Hag.

Rashford has been used in a central role during the early stages of the season as Hojlund, who sealed a £72million switch from Serie A side Atalanta earlier this month, has been stepped up his recovery from injury.

The Dane has been on the sidelines with a back problem and is still working his way back to match sharpness at Manchester United's Carrington training ground.

Rashford committed his long-term future to his boyhood club ahead of Hojlund's big-money arrival by penning a £300,000-per-week contract last month, keeping him on the Red Devils' books until the summer of 2028.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that being unable to convince the 25-year-old to sign fresh terms would have been 'an absolute disaster' for Manchester United.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Ryan Taylor said about Rashford?

Taylor believes Rashford has struggled to come to terms with the central striker role ten Hag has asked him to take up during the opening weeks of the Premier League season.

The respected journalist feels the winger, who has scored 123 goals since coming through Manchester United's ranks, will improve when Hojlund coming into the fold allows him to return to his best position.

When asked whether Rashford has struggled in the lone striker role, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I think that has been clear for anyone that's watched United. I think they can see that, in the past few games, Rashford looks a little lost through the middle.

"I think his best position, undoubtedly, is coming off that left-hand side, cutting in, being dangerous with his dribbling and shooting.

"Then again, I do question whether it's fair to pin all your hopes on a young kid in Hojlund. I think he needs time to adapt, but I do think he will probably make a difference."

What's next for Man United?

It appears that ten Hag is in the market for further reinforcements as, according to ESPN, Manchester United have set their sights on bolstering two positions.

The report suggests the Red Devils want to sign a new goalkeeper, despite parting with £47.2million in order to recruit Andre Onana from Inter Milan, and a midfielder while also trimming the squad.

Manchester United have recouped more than £30million by offloading the likes of Anthony Elanga, Fred and Alex Telles since the summer window opened for business.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils are in talks with La Liga side Real Sociedad over Donny van de Beek.