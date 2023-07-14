Manchester United may have moved a step closer to a takeover after 'significant news' has emerged from Old Trafford, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Glazer family announced they were 'commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives', which could potentially include walking away from the Red Devils, last November.

According to BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone, speaking on the Stretford Paddock, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani could turn his attentions towards buying a Premier League rival if his bid to complete a takeover at Manchester United is unsuccessful.

The respected journalist has named Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United as potential destinations if the Sheikh Jassim-led Nine Two Foundation, who lodged a final proposal last month, are overlooked by the Glazers.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe appears to be in a similar situation as it has been claimed that he could explore the possibility of acquiring La Liga giants Barcelona.

But it is understood that the Ineos billionaire has met with the Glazer family for discussions and remains in the hunt to buy Manchester United.

However, the structure of Ratcliffe's offer has provoked opposition from minority shareholders at Old Trafford, with him being willing to keep Joel and Avram Glazer on board.

Reliable reporter Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the transfer budget handed to Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag will not be impacted if a takeover is completed before the summer window slams shut.

What has Ben Jacobs said about a Man United takeover?

Jacobs understands that Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe remain determined to secure the keys to Old Trafford and are working hard behind the scenes to reach an agreement with the Glazers.

The journalist is aware that both parties are getting themselves into a position which will allow them to complete a speedy takeover if they are given the green light by the current Manchester United hierarchy.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "The most significant news on the takeover, at least in terms of anything public, is that both groups are working behind the scenes to advance to the point where they're ready to sign if the Glazers choose to proceed."

What's next for Man United?

According to BBC Sport, Manchester United are willing to sell Anthony Elanga for as little as £15million after putting him on the transfer market.

The report suggests Everton are interested in the winger, who was limited to 702 minutes of action last season, while Nottingham Forest and Bundesliga outfits are also keen.

But Elanga may not be the only big-name to head through the exit door before a Manchester United takeover is completed as a £50million price tag has also been slapped on Harry Maguire.

The central defender has fallen down the pecking order under ten Hag, leading to him being offered to Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, but a move to London has not come to fruition.

Dean Henderson is poised to join Nottingham Forest on a permanent basis after the Tricky Trees have been locked in talks with Manchester United.