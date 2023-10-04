Highlights Andre Onana has handed Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag a new issue after enduring a night to forget as Galatasaray sealed a Champions League group stage win at Old Trafford.

The goalkeeper's ongoing struggles have come after the Red Devils spent £47.2million to acquire him from Inter Milan.

Onana also accepted responsibility when Manchester United came away from Bayern Munich empty-handed last month.

Manchester United star Andre Onana has provided boss Erik ten Hag with a 'new problem' after a 'disastrous night' at Old Trafford, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT whether the goalkeeper could be dropped.

The Red Devils' underwhelming start to the campaign went from bad to worse when they were beaten by Galatasaray in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday.

Man United latest news - Andre Onana

Onana has struggled to hit the heights despite ten Hag showing his faith by persuading Manchester United to fork out £47.2million, according to Sky Sports, in order to acquire his services from Serie A side Inter Milan during the summer transfer window.

The Cameroon international came under fire for his performance as the Red Devils crashed to a 3-2 Champions League group stage defeat at the hands of Turkish side Galatasaray earlier this week, with ESPN only handing him a 3/10 rating.

But ten Hag responded to Manchester United's latest setback by insisting Onana is capable of becoming one of the best goalkeepers in the world and reaffirming he has no doubt he will bounce back after his error led to Casemiro being sent off and Mauro Icardi was allowed to grab the winner with a weak dink.

It is not the first time that the 27-year-old has caught the headlines for all the wrong reasons since heading to Old Trafford, with him also taking the blame for the loss to Bayern Munich last month.

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Onana has not covered himself in glory at Manchester United and has failed to show that he is an upgrade on former first-choice shot-stopper David De Gea.

Andre Onana's statistics vs Galatasaray Saves 1 Goals prevented -0.72 Saves from inside the box 1 Errors leading to a shot 1 Pass accuracy percentage 57 All statistics according to Sofascore

Ten Hag facing 'new problem' thanks to Onana form - Dean Jones

Jones believes Onana, who has been described as 'incredible' by former Inter midfielder Clarence Seedorf, has handed ten Hag another issue to deal with after failing to live up to expectations during the opening months of his Manchester United career.

But the reputable journalist is confident that the Dutch tactician will not react by dropping the £120,000-per-week earner from the starting line-up when Brentford head to Old Trafford for the final Premier League fixture before the international break on Saturday.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It was a disastrous night for Onana. This keeps happening and that is another three goals conceded. He has conceded seven goals in two Champions League matches. "I'm not saying this is all his fault and I'm not saying there have been no good moments for him since he joined Manchester United, but it is not a transfer that has gone well so far. "It's a new problem, again, that ten Hag has to contend with. He has obviously got no intentions to take him out of the team at all because he would have done it by now."

Will Man United buy a new goalkeeper in January?

Onana was not the only goalkeeper to join Manchester United during the summer transfer window as, according to BBC Sport, the Red Devils parted with £4.3million in order to lure Altay Bayindir away from Fenerbahce just a matter of hours before the deadline.

The Turkey international is still waiting to make his debut despite keeping two clean sheets in four appearances for his former employers during the early stages of the campaign and Onana's shaky form.

But ten Hag has hinted that Bayindir's Manchester United bow is just around the corner after impressing during training sessions at Carrington, with game time being needed to further his development in new surroundings.

The 25-year-old's presence, along with Tom Heaton also waiting in the wings, means the Red Devils are unlikely to dip into the transfer market for an alternative option between the sticks despite allowing Dean Henderson to follow De Gea through the exit door by sealing a £20million move to Crystal Palace during the final stages of the summer transfer window.

Man United target £15k-a-week Premier League star in defensive shake-up

Manchester United have been pinpointed Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite as a target ahead of the transfer window reopening for business in January, according to MailOnline, but they are facing competition from rivals Manchester City.

The report suggests the Red Devils are unlikely to be put off by their Premier League rivals looking to tie the 21-year-old down to a new contract, with his current £15,000-per-week agreement being due to expire in less than two years, while Benfica's Antonio Silva and Jean-Clair Todibo - of Nice - have been identified as alternative options.

Having returned from a productive loan spell with Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven during the summer, Branthwaite has gone on to make six appearances since the campaign got underway, starting the last five Premier League fixtures for Everton.

He has been on the Toffees' books since sealing a £1million switch from Carlisle United three-and-a-half years ago and respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the two-cap England under-21 international could prove to be one of the best pieces of business in the club's history.