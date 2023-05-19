Manchester United prospective owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is showing signs of 'cautious optimism' as he looks to complete a big-money takeover at Old Trafford, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Glazer family, who are currently in control of the Red Devils, announced last November that a sale could be on the cards as they were 'commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives'.

Man United takeover news - Sir Jim Ratcliffe

According to The Athletic, there is confidence within Ratcliffe's team that his INEOS bid to complete a takeover of Manchester United will be successful.

The report suggests bankers associated with past acquisitions by the petrochemicals giant have been instructed to pull together specific financing for the potential deal, indicating that talks are at an advanced stage.

It emerged earlier this month that Ratcliffe is the preferred bidder as there is a growing desire by co-owners Joel and Avram Glazer to remain at the club, which the INEOS proposal would allow.

But Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that all six members of the Glazer family who currently hold shares in Manchester United are willing to sell their stake if their valuation is met.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Ratcliffe's bid?

Jacobs understands that Ratcliffe is increasingly confident that he will become a leading shareholder at Manchester United after lodging several bids.

The respected journalist believes the 70-year-old is open to acquiring all of the Glazer family's shares or allowing Joel and Avram to remain on board.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Ratcliffe's happy with what he's put down on the table at this point, which does effectively mean that he has to wait and see whether or not his flexible offer for control of the football club is accepted.

"It hasn't been yet, but there's been back and forth with Raine Group and there have been questions asked about that offer.

"There is still that cautious optimism within the Ratcliffe camp because they feel like they are not only abiding by the process, but presenting the Glazers with options that may work for them as a six but may also work for them as a four and a two, with the latter allowing Joel and Avram to potentially stay."

Who is Ratcliffe's main rival in the fight to complete a Man United takeover?

According to Sky Sports, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is refusing to give up in his fight to acquire Manchester United as he submitted a fourth bid earlier this week.

The revised proposal is worth close to £5billion, which still falls short of the Glazer family's £6billion valuation.

Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sheikh Jassim, who is leading the Nine Two Foundation's bid, will 'try until the end' to reach an agreement with Manchester United's current owners.