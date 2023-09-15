Highlights Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold has played a crucial role in trying to resolve the tension between Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho.

The winger has held discussions with Red Devils officials in a bid to draw a line under the stand-off with his boss.

Sancho has been placed on a personal training programme away from the first-team group until a resolution is found.

Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold has been 'key' in attempting to find a solution amid behind-the-scenes tension between boss Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho after a crucial update has emerged, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have been rocked on and off the pitch during the early stages of the season, with a public bust-up not helping matters.

Manchester United chief executive Arnold and director John Murtough have been forced to get involved in trying to defuse the situation between ten Hag and Sancho, according to the Daily Mail, with the duo being at the centre of ongoing discussions as they bid to settle the dispute.

The report suggests the winger, who is among the Red Devils' most expensive signings of all-time after sealing a £73million switch from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund two years ago, has held talks with club officials in a bid to draw a line under the stand-off with his manager.

Sancho hit back at ten Hag after the Dutch tactician insisted the 23-year-old's application during training sessions was the reason behind his omission from Manchester United's matchday squad for the defeat to Arsenal earlier this month.

Although Sancho took to social media and claimed he has 'been a scapegoat for a long time', he has since deleted the post, but it is understood that his outburst did not go down well with his teammates.

Respected reporter Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that ten Hag has made it clear to the Manchester United hierarchy that he will not back down over his stance, with him wanting to remain in control of the situation.

It has led to the Red Devils confirming that Sancho will remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group until a resolution is found, meaning he will not feature in the Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend.

Manchester United's most expensive signings of all-time Paul Pogba (Juventus) £94.5m Antony (Ajax) £86m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £80m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £76.5m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £76.2m All statistics according to FootballTransfers

What has Ben Jacobs said about Sancho?

Although Jacobs believes Sancho has made the right decision by deleting his social media post, he understands that the public outburst has frustrated leading figures at Manchester United, along with the shock decision not to apologise.

The reputable journalist is aware that Arnold has been heavily involved in trying to reach a resolution between ten Hag and the former Manchester City academy product.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think Jadon Sancho deleting the tweet is, obviously, a step in the right direction because it shows that after engagement with Manchester United, and there'll be more engagement to come, he's chosen or been asked to take down that comment. Even though you could argue if a manager can speak publicly about a player, the player may feel entitled to respond, I think that it's clear at Manchester United - and in many top football clubs - that the manager was speaking in an agreed press conference and the player instantly countering was seen as inappropriate within the Manchester United hierarchy regardless of whether or not the player felt that what was put out there by his manager was incorrect. It's a difficult dynamic because football plays out so publicly. If this was a regular workplace, if a manager said something about you, you would go and talk to the manager, and you would deal with it in a very internal and private manner. But football is not like that because everything plays out in public. I think that now the window is shut, Sancho, ten Hag and Manchester United realise that they have to find a solution here, at least in the short-term. Richard Arnold has been key in mediating that."

Will Sancho play for Man United again?

It looks like Manchester United have already set their sights on getting Sancho off their books as, according to the Daily Star, he is expected to seal a January loan switch with a view to making a permanent exit from Old Trafford.

The report suggests the England international, who has been limited to just 76 minutes of action during the early stages of the new campaign, is poised to embark on a fresh challenge during the winter window after failing to settle his differences with ten Hag.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that a mid-season move to Aston Villa could be on the cards after they also showed interest ahead of the September 1 deadline, while Tottenham Hotspur are known to be suitors as they mulled over whether to swoop in during the summer.

Although Al-Ettifaq explored the possibility of offering Sancho an escape route from Manchester United last week, the Saudi Arabian outfit refused to sign-off a loan switch due to being unable to meet the Red Devils' demands for a £50million obligation to make the switch permanent.

The Premier League giants are in a strong negotiating position as Sancho still has three years left on his £350,000-per-week contract, while there is an option to extend the agreement by another 12 months.