The winger has left teammates frustrated after his angry reaction to being left out of the matchday squad for the Red Devils' defeat to Arsenal last weekend.

Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq attempted to get a deal over the line before the transfer window slammed shut but refused to meet Manchester United's demands.

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho 'still wants to stay' at Old Trafford and his rift with boss Erik ten Hag could work in the Red Devils' favour for a key reason, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The winger was involved in a bust-up with the Dutch tactician heading into the international break after being excluded from the matchday squad for the defeat to Arsenal last weekend.

Sancho appears to be becoming a divisive figure within the Manchester United dressing room as, according to ESPN, teammates are fed up after his angry reaction to being dropped for their latest Premier League setback.

The report suggests the England international, who has been on the Red Devils' books since completing a £73million switch from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund two years ago, has left ten Hag and his coaching staff exasperated by his performances and demeanour.

Ten Hag admitted he overlooked Sancho for the trip to Arsenal due to his application during training sessions held in the build-up to the final domestic fixture before the international break.

It led to the 23-year-old heading onto social media a matter of hours later, where he posted that he has 'been a scapegoat for a long time' amid a clear dig at the Manchester United chief.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that it would not come as a shock if Sancho continues to make his feelings public knowledge in a bid to seal a move away from Old Trafford.

But the former Manchester City academy graduate is running out of exit options as Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq refused to rubber-stamp a loan move due to being unable to meet the Red Devils' demands for a £50million obligation to make the switch permanent.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Sancho?

Jacobs understands that Sancho hit out after being left frustrated by ten Hag publicly criticising his efforts at Carrington, but he is still intending to fight for a way back into the forefront of the Manchester United manager's plans.

The respected journalist believes the spat could play into the Red Devils' hands as the £350,000-per-week earner may double down on attempting to prove his critics wrong.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think Jadon Sancho was very disappointed by Erik ten Hag's comments that he, effectively, didn't perform in training and that's why he wasn't in the Arsenal squad. Erik ten Hag is equally disappointed to see an immediate response in public. I suppose you can look at it both ways because if a manager can say what he thinks about a player in public, then a player may argue he's entitled to respond. But we sort of saw this in very different circumstances with Cristiano Ronaldo, where the whole saga and fallout between Erik ten Hag, Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United played out in public. Erik ten Hag won a lot of plaudits for how he handled that situation. We know that ten Hag is sometimes quite firm, but largely seen by the Manchester United squad as fair in his actions as well. I think that Jadon Sancho now has to use the international break to do a bit of soul-searching and Manchester United will deal with the situation internally. Ten Hag and Sancho will speak and try to cool things off. In a weird way, it might benefit Sancho because these type of incidents, and a manager calling you out for not training with the right application, almost provoke a response which might benefit all parties. Sancho, who still wants to stay at Manchester United, may be even more galvanised now to prove his manager wrong."

Why Sancho is a better option than Antony

Manchester United forked out £86million, according to Sky Sports, to allow ten Hag to seal a reunion with Antony 12 months ago, and he has proven to be Sancho's main obstacle as he bids for a regular starting spot.

The Brazilian has gone on to find the back of the net eight times and registered a further three assists in 48 outings for the Red Devils, winning the Carabao Cup along the way.

But statistics highlight that Sancho, who is Manchester United's top earner, has been more productive over the course of his entire career.

Jadon Sancho and Antony statistical averages per 90 minutes over their entire careers Jadon Sancho Antony Goals 0.38 0.29 Assists 0.41 0.24 Shots on target percentage 43.5 35.0 Pass completion percentage 80.8 78.3 Clearances 0.32 0.24 All statistics according to FBref

Sancho was particularly dangerous during his spell with Dortmund, where he racked up 114 goal contributions in 137 outings, and rediscovering that kind of form would result in him making Manchester United even more of an attacking threat.

Considering the numbers he has produced in the past, Sancho has a reason to feel aggrieved at only being handed 76 minutes of action since the new campaign got underway.