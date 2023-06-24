Manchester United takeover bidder Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani is 'convinced his bid is very good for the future' at Old Trafford, respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Qatari is looking to pounce after it was announced in November that the Glazer family were 'commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives', which included potentially walking away from the Red Devils.

Man United takeover news - Sheikh Jassim

According to 90min, Sheikh Jassim is increasingly confident of being named the preferred bidder in the race to take control of Manchester United.

The report suggests the Nine Two Foundation, led by the Qatari billionaire, progressed talks with the Red Devils and Raine Group after lodging a fifth and final bid worth close to £6billion earlier this month.

It is understood that negotiations around the potential sale of Manchester United are still taking place with multiple parties, including Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

But CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sheikh Jassim is 'very much in the race' to come out on top in the bidding process.

The Glazer family have been warned that the Nine Two Foundation will not return with any further offers if their latest proposal is rejected.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Sheikh Jassim?

Romano understands that Sheikh Jassim is confident that he will be able to help Manchester United to progress if he is handed the keys to Old Trafford.

But the transfer expert is aware that the Nine Two Foundation, along with fellow bidder Ratcliffe, are being forced to play the waiting game.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "I understand Manchester United fans being tired about the story, but it is about closing the deal.

"It's on the Glazers. I think Sheikh Jassim did his best with his bid. He's convinced his bid is very good for the future, so let's wait and see."

Could a Man United takeover be completed imminently?

It appears that it could still be some time before Manchester United have a fresh hierarchy in place as, according to The Times, a new owner is unlikely to be in place before the upcoming Premier League season gets underway in August.

Although the report suggests the Glazer family are close to announcing the identity of the preferred bidder, the approval process before any deal can be rubber-stamped will take up to 12 weeks.

That is bad news for Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, who has led his side to 42 wins from 62 matches since moving into the hot-seat last year.

It means the Dutchman's transfer plans could be seriously impacted, with a lack of clarity over his budget for the remainder of the summer window.