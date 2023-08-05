Manchester United prospective owners Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe feel they are 'close to being able to enter into the completion process' as their takeover bids remain on the table at Old Trafford, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although Erik ten Hag's side have entered the final stage of preparations ahead of the new Premier League season getting underway, the Glazers are still at the helm as the Red Devils' owners.

According to MailOnline, negotiations are taking place with a number of interested parties as the Manchester United takeover saga rumbles on.

The report suggests full and partial sales of the club are being discussed with the Glazer family - who have been in control of the Red Devils since a £790million bid was enough to acquire a majority stake in 2005 - close to nine months after they initially entertained walking away.

Respected reporter Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that a delay in deciding whether to accept a bid has resulted in it being impossible for Manchester United's potential new owners to make an impact before the transfer window slams shut on September 1.

It is understood that Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe have no plans to pull out of the running to collect the keys to Old Trafford despite growing frustrated by a lack of communication over where they stand in the process.

But it has been claimed there is a sense that Sheikh Jassim's offer to buy Manchester United, on behalf of the Nine Two Foundation, is still a work in progress despite his intentions to take 100 per cent control of the Premier League giants.

Ratcliffe has met with the Glazer family for discussions and remains interested in buying the Red Devils. However, the Ineos billionaire is willing to keep Joel and Avram Glazer on board, while the structure of his offer has provoked opposition from minority shareholders.

What has Ben Jacobs said about the takeover situation?

Jacobs understands that the takeover process has not been put on hold, with multiple suitors still being in the mix to head to Manchester United.

Although the journalist is aware that Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe feel they are on the verge of being able to complete a deal if they are chosen as the preferred bidder, the Glazers have still not given the green light.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Nothing's been paused, so that's the first point. The process is still active and multiple groups are engaging.

"The situation is that Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are feeling that they are legally and logistically close to being able to enter into the completion process if they're successful, but the Glazers are yet to show their hand.

"The process is where it's always been and has been for a while. There is no clear indication yet of the Glazers' intentions and multiple groups are negotiating."

What's next for Man United?

According to Football Insider, Everton have leapfrogged Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United in the battle to sign Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

The report suggests the Toffees are seen as strong contenders for the England international, who was limited to just 759 minutes of Premier League action last season, despite facing stiff competition.

But West Ham are refusing to give up in their pursuit of Maguire and mulling over whether to head back to Manchester United with a second proposal after their opening offer, worth £20million, was rejected.

The east Londoners' bid fell considerably short of the Red Devils' demands as they have slapped a £50million price tag on the 30-year-old.

It has emerged that Maguire is eager for his £10million-a-year contract to be paid up before he leaves Manchester United.