Manchester United takeover bidder Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is confident that he will win the race to collect the keys to Old Trafford unless the Glazers perform a major U-turn, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

While Erik ten Hag's Red Devils are attempting to produce the goods on the pitch, there is uncertainty over the long-term running of the club.

Manchester United could be on the verge of securing new owners as, according to The Sun, Sheikh Jassim is in line to seal a £6billion takeover by mid-October.

The report suggests the Nine Two Foundation, led by the Qatari royal, are completing their due diligence on the Red Devils before an official announcement is made in the coming weeks after seeing off competition from Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

It is understood that discussions between Sheikh Jassim and the Glazer family progressed earlier this month and, having made five bids, the final proposal has remained on the table for 11 weeks.

But Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sheikh Jassim has not received confirmation that he is the preferred bidder.

Although Ineos billionaire Ratcliffe is prepared to acquire a majority stake which could allow Joel and Avram Glazer to stay on board, the American family are aware they need to sell the club outright in order to avoid a backlash from supporters.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Ben Jacobs said about the takeover situation?

Jacobs understands that Sheikh Jassim feels he is in pole position to complete a Manchester United takeover, with the only reason for him not collecting the keys to Old Trafford being if the Glazers end up deciding not to sell.

The respected journalist is aware that some members of the current hierarchy are having second thoughts over whether it is the best time to head through the exit door.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "I think it's fair to say that, from Qatar's point of view, they believe they are either going to win or there will be a no sale.

"Obviously, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is offering a more flexible structure whereby he feels if two Glazers want to stay, he can give them a staggered exit. That may satisfy them and, ultimately, get them a little bit more money further down the line.

"But, at the heart of all of this, I think is one key point, which is there are six Glazers. Throughout the process, we've perhaps looked at this collectively as if all six were unified and have always been unified, but that's never been the case. The 's' in Glazers is the most important thing in this entire process and the longer the process goes on, the more the groups are sceptical that all six Glazers are unified in their position.

"When you consider that there is a Club World Cup that's expanded, and that there's more money potentially coming in from Saudi Arabia because even though right now it seems like it's just the league making moves, as Saudi Arabian football grows through the Saudi Pro League, there will of course be commercial opportunities for a big brand like Manchester United.

"As a consequence, the Glazers - particularly Joel and Avram - simply put, still believe that the football club now and in the future is worth more money than anybody at the moment has offered on the table. That gulf in valuation is leading to stagnation."

What's next for Man United?

There are fresh doubts over Harry Maguire's future as, according to the Telegraph, Manchester United are preparing to hand Jonny Evans a one-year contract.

The report suggests offering the central defender a deal at Old Trafford, after his £100,000-per-week agreement at Leicester City expired earlier this summer, could result in the England international being surplus to requirements.

Maguire looked set to join West Ham United in a £30million switch, but the move collapsed after the east Londoners grew tired of waiting.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that the former Sheffield United man would be 'silly to stay' at Manchester United.

Maguire was stripped of the captaincy ahead of the new campaign, highlighting that he does not feature at the forefront of ten Hag's plans.