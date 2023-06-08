Manchester United takeover bidder Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani has set a 'deadline' and will cease negotiating with the Glazer family if he does not get a response from the Old Trafford hierarchy by Friday, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Glazers announced in November that they were 'commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives', which included potentially walking away from the Red Devils.

Man United takeover news - Sheikh Jassim

According to the Daily Mail, the Sheikh Jassim-led Nine Two Foundation submitted a fifth and final takeover bid for Manchester United earlier this week.

The report suggests the Qatari has told the Glazer family and Raine Group - the American bankers managing the process - that no further negotiations will be held after Friday, although the proposal will remain on the table.

It comes just a matter of days after respected journalist Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Sheikh Jassim could pull out of the race to complete a takeover if it becomes clear the Nine Two Foundation are unlikely to be selected as the preferred bidder.

The take-it-or-leave-it offer is worth no more than £6billion and a deadline has been set due to wanting optimum time to strengthen Manchester United's squad in the transfer market.

It appears that the latest proposal is within touching distance of what the Glazers are looking for, as the American family are seeking £6billion.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Sheikh Jassim?

Jacobs understands that Sheikh Jassim will refrain from entering further negotiations with the current Manchester United owners unless progress is made by Friday.

However, the reliable reporter has confirmed that the Nine Two Foundation's fifth and final offer will not be immediately retracted.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Sheikh Jassim has placed a fifth and final offer. Attached to that offer is a deadline for engagement of Friday.

"If there is no positive feedback or significant progress on Friday, then Sheikh Jassim will cease negotiation. We should be clear that ceasing negotiation isn't quite the same as instantly pulling out, but it's obviously the first step to some kind of exit.

"What Sheikh Jassim is saying is that the offer would likely still stand rather than being instantly withdrawn, but there will be no further negotiation and there will be no further offers."

Who else is in the running to buy Man United?

It appears that Sheikh Jassim and the Nine Two Foundation are playing catch-up as, according to The Times, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has emerged as the clear favourite to complete a takeover of Manchester United.

The report suggests the Ineos billionaire has entered the final stages of negotiations with Raine Group and a deal may be close to completion.

It is understood that Ratcliffe's proposal involves buying a majority stake and allowing two of the Glazers to remain involved.

Joel and Avram Glazer, who have a growing desire to retain shares, would retain positions within the Manchester United hierarchy if an agreement can be reached.