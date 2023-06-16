Manchester United prospective owner Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani is 'very much in the race' to complete a takeover, but that does not mean that a change of ownership is imminent at Old Trafford, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

While boss Erik ten Hag has led the Red Devils into the Champions League and achieved Carabao Cup glory in recent months, there are still question marks over who will be running the club in the not-too-distant future.

Man United takeover news - Sheikh Jassim

According to MailOnline, Sheikh Jassim left Manchester United supporters wondering whether a takeover is close to completion when his Nine Two Holdings became an official UK company earlier this week.

Although the report suggests the development is part of the standard procedure for bidders as they look to have everything in place should their offer be chosen, it is not a clear indication that the Qatari is any closer to being handed the keys to Old Trafford as the paperwork was sent to Companies House months ago.

It is understood that negotiations around the potential sale of Manchester United are still taking place with multiple parties, including Ineos billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Sheikh Jassim-led Nine Two Foundation submitted a fifth and final takeover bid earlier this month, with the Glazer family being warned that no further negotiations would be held after last Friday.

But respected journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that there is no agreement in place, as it stands, and the Qataris are being forced to play the waiting game.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Sheikh Jassim?

Jacobs believes Nine Two Holdings becoming a UK company is not an indication of Sheikh Jassim being set to complete a Manchester United takeover as he filed the paperwork before his two most recent proposals.

However, the reliable reporter understands the Nine Two Foundation are still in the hunt to reach an agreement with the Glazer family.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm basically told that they filed the paperwork months ago, before their last two offers. As a consequence, it doesn't mean a great deal.

"You could say it shows that they're serious and advancing, but it's also an indication that the seller is lining up both groups to get to the point of signing. This shows, again, that a preferred bidder stage is not needed if all the logistical, financial and negotiation aspects of the deal are being done non-exclusively now.

"This is another example - you can't complete the deal without incorporating a holding company. The fact that has now been incorporated is another thing done. Maybe that is part of the delay on the Qatar side, maybe they needed to wait for the date of incorporation to be official. Who knows?

"But I'm told it doesn't mean a great deal. It's just sort of a clue that they're very much in the race."

When is a takeover expected to be completed?

It seems that negotiations could still rumble on for a number of months as, according to The Times, a new owner is unlikely to be in place before the upcoming Premier League season gets underway in August.

While the report suggests the Glazers are close to announcing the identity of the preferred bidder, the approval process before any deal can be rubber-stamped will take up to 12 weeks.

It was announced in November that the current Manchester United hierarchy were 'commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives', which included potentially walking away from the club.