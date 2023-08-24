Manchester United takeover bidder Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is 'still waiting for a final green light' to collect the keys to Old Trafford, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Despite being put on the market last November, after commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives, the Glazer family are still the Red Devils' owners.

According to The Sun, the wait for the Glazers to walk away from Manchester United could be about to end as Sheikh Jassim is in line to complete a £6billion takeover within the next two months.

The report suggests the Qatari royal's team are now completing their due diligence on the Red Devils before an official announcement is made in the coming weeks after seeing off competition from Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Sheikh Jassim has been desperate to win the race to complete a takeover of Manchester United, having made five bids, and his final proposal has remained on the table for 11 weeks.

Talks between the Nine Two Foundation and the Glazer family progressed earlier this month, leading to confidence that a deal will get over the line before November.

Internal discussions among Manchester United's current owners have led to them realising the need to sell the club instead of remaining as shareholders due to fears of a backlash from supporters.

But Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sheikh Jassim has not received confirmation that he is the preferred bidder.

Ineos billionaire Ratcliffe is still vying to come out on top and is prepared to acquire a majority stake which could allow Joel and Avram Glazer to stay on board.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Ben Jacobs said about the takeover situation?

Contrary to reports, Jacobs understands that Sheikh Jassim has not been made aware of developments over his bid to complete a Manchester United takeover.

The respected journalist has been notified that multiple interested parties are still in advanced negotiations with the Glazers and Raine Group.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Thursday, Jacobs said: "The groups are still in the dark. Not a lot has changed and sources close to Sheikh Jassim referred to zero new developments as far as communication or clarity.

"Although some reports suggest that Sheikh Jassim is the frontrunner and a full takeover could be completed as early as October, that's news to those close to the Qatar group. All groups are still waiting for a final green light.

"I think that the whole process has frustrated Manchester United fans and has dragged out longer than expected. But takeovers take time and the Glazers are meticulous and notoriously slow decision-makers.

"The situation, as of now, is still that multiple groups are in advanced negotiations with Raine Group. Nobody has been given a definitive indication that they've either won or lost, and that includes the minority investors and financers who are still in the process as well."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Man United?

Manchester United are in pole position to sign Sofyan Amrabat, according to MailOnline, with the defensive midfielder not currently training with his Fiorentina teammates while seeking a move.

The report suggests the Red Devils have been boosted in their pursuit of the Moroccan - who made 49 appearances last season - as Liverpool have pulled out of the running for his signature, but boss Erik ten Hag needs to sanction departures first.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT he has been informed that Amrabat is eager to seal a switch to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have already agreed personal terms with the 27-year-old and a £29million fee has provisionally been settled with Fiorentina.

Amrabat has entered the final 12 months of his £30,000-per-week contract, meaning his Serie A employers are running out of time to cash in.