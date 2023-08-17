Highlights Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is expected to make changes to his starting line-up for the match against Tottenham Hotspur to improve their performance after a lacklustre win against Wolves.

Jadon Sancho is likely to replace Alejandro Garnacho in the starting XI, with Marcus Rashford potentially playing as a central striker due to Rasmus Hojlund's injury.

Mason Mount's underwhelming debut for Manchester United may result in him being dropped to the bench against Tottenham, with doubts about his ability to handle Tottenham's new style of play.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could make multiple changes to his starting line-up when the Red Devils look to build on their winning start to the Premier League season at Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Raphael Varane's close range effort allowed the Old Trafford giants to collect all three points against Wolverhampton Wanderers, but it was by no means a convincing performance.

In fact, Manchester United were fortunate to come out on top as the PGMOL apologised to Wolves head coach Gary O'Neil immediately after the clash as his side were wrongly not awarded a penalty in the dying minutes.

Ten Hag will be seeking a reaction when his charges head to north London to take on a Tottenham side still coming to terms with talisman Harry Kane's £100million move to Bayern Munich.

Man United team news - Erik ten Hag to make changes

Although Manchester United forked out £72million in order to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta earlier this month, according to Sky Sports, ten Hag is still unable to call upon his new first-choice striker due to injury.

Ten Hag has confirmed that he will not rush the Denmark international into making his debut despite continuing to train with his teammates as he steps up his recovery.

In Hojlund's absence, Manchester United were still able to chalk up their 43rd win under the ex-Ajax chief's stewardship by overcoming Wolves earlier this week.

But respected reporter Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that ten Hag will not allow his side to perform in the same manner when they make the trip to Tottenham on Saturday.

He said: "It was a lacklustre start to the season against Wolves, but with disappointment comes the opportunity to bounce back.

"I genuinely don’t think that level of performance is going to be repeated too many times over the course of a season, ten Hag will not allow it.

"The fluidity of the attack obviously needs changing and that is going to have to be one of the main focus points of the next line-up. The structure of the midfield may need a rethink."

Jadon Sancho or Alejandro Garnacho - Who will start?

Jadon Sancho's days at Manchester United may be numbered as, according to CaughtOffside, Aston Villa are considering a late move for the winger.

Jadon Sancho's days at Manchester United may be numbered as, according to CaughtOffside, Aston Villa are considering a late move for the winger.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils are expecting the 23-year-old to be the subject of offers before the transfer window slams shut on September 1.

Although he started the victory over Wolves on the bench, Sancho came into the fray as a second half substitute with 22 minutes remaining.

Despite the uncertainty over whether the £350,000-per-week earner has a long-term future at Old Trafford, Jones has tipped him to replace Alejandro Garnacho in the starting XI at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Garnacho was poor and I’ll be extremely surprised if he keeps his place. Ideally, Marcus Rashford would be shifted back out to the left, but it’s not really an option while Hojlund is crocked.

"Ten Hag believes Rashford has the ability to be a No.9, and they spoke about it one-on-one at the end of last season.

"Rashford thinks he can lead a line properly now too, but we can all see he is more impactful when he plays from the left.

"For the next game, I would expect Jadon Sancho to get a start on the left. He didn’t set the world alight when he came on, but I imagine he’ll be given an opportunity."

Will Mason Mount keep his place?

Manchester United paid Chelsea £55million when they signed Mason Mount earlier in the transfer window, according to Sky Sports, and he was handed his debut against Wolves.

But the England international's first competitive appearance in a Red Devils shirt did not necessarily go to plan and he was substituted after 68 minutes as ten Hag searched for a winner.

Sofascore statistics highlight that Mount failed to register any shots or key passes in his new side's season-opener, while he lost possession nine times.

Although the 24-year-old has racked up 51 goal contributions over the course of his Premier League career, his underwhelming display against Wolves could result in him dropping to the bench against Tottenham.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Mount will be hoping he can keep his place. When he signed, people questioned how many games he could expect, but he needs to be regularly in there to get back to his best.

"He’s the No.7 and one of the few players who can make things happen. He needs games to get into his flow. That was part of the problem at Chelsea - he could not find his old momentum and form.

"The way Tottenham are playing this season could cause problems for a midfield with Casemiro, Mount and Bruno Fernandes though, so I do wonder how ten Hag intends to combat that. Casemiro is definitely at risk of being exposed if Mount plays the same position as he did against Wolves.

"This new style of play under Ange Postecoglou could bypass United. There is an argument that Christian Eriksen could be brought in for Mount. That is one thing that has to be pondered."

Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof - Who will replace Lisandro Martinez?

Although Harry Maguire wants to stay at Manchester United, according to ESPN, Jones still does not expect to see him in the starting line-up against Tottenham.

It initially looked like the England international was heading to West Ham United when a £30million bid was accepted last week.

But the move to east London has collapsed and Maguire has remained among ten Hag's options ahead of battling it out with Postecoglou's Spurs.

Jones is expecting Victor Lindelof to get the nod over his fellow central defender despite Lisandro Martinez potentially being unavailable.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "At the back, there has been doubt around Martinez given his early exit in that opening game, but at the time there was optimism it was not too serious.

"The assessment will be revealed on Friday, after the issue has been properly explored, but obviously throughout the week there has been concern he won’t be ready, and this is not the time to take any risks.

"If that’s the case, it will be Lindelof that gets the spot. I really don’t think this is a good moment for Harry Maguire to come in."

Man United predicted starting XI vs Tottenham

Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes; Antony, Rashford, Sancho.