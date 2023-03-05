The Glazer family could look to retain shares in Manchester United rather than sanctioning a full takeover, it has been claimed.

Manchester United are in limbo as takeover bids lodged by suitors of the Old Trafford giants have failed to reach the valuation set by the Glazer family, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are enjoying a productive first season under Erik ten Hag's tutelage, having ended their trophy duck by lifting the Carabao Cup last week, but there is uncertainty over who will be running the club in the coming months.

Man United takeover news

According to The Guardian, a Manchester United takeover may not be completed until May as initial bids failed to meet the Glazers' £6billion aspirations.

The report suggests Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe lodged offers worth up to £4.5billion ahead of last month's deadline, but the Red Devils' current owners are unwilling to do business at that price.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Raine Group are expected to provide the interested parties with feedback imminently, meaning improved proposals could potentially be put on the table.

It has emerged that the Nine Two Foundation whose bid is fronted by Sheikh Jassim, are growing in confidence that they will be selected as the preferred bidder and complete a takeover of Manchester United.

But there are doubts over whether the Red Devils will be sold outright as executive co-chairman Avram Glazer and his brother Joel are reluctant to walk away from Old Trafford despite siblings Kevin, Edward, Bryan and Darcie being happy to cash-in.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about a potential takeover?

Sheth understands that the Glazer family are not interested in accepting the initial proposals put forward by the interested parties looking to own Manchester United.

The Sky Sports reporter feels there is still a possibility that the Americans will opt to retain some shares at Old Trafford.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "For Manchester United moving forward, we know that there's the Qatari bid and we know that there's the Sir Jim Ratcliffe bid, among others, as well.

"But the noises we're hearing is that those bids haven't met the valuation that the Glazers are after. So, will it be a full takeover or will it be an investment whereby the Glazers will still be involved at United?

"When noises like that were coming out, from their side, the share price actually went quite far down when it was mooted that the Glazers would be hanging around rather than there being a takeover. But I don't think you can rule anything out."

Why are Man United up for sale?

According to BBC Sport, Manchester United were put on the market last November as the Glazer family are 'exploring strategic opportunities' which could include selling the club.

The current owners have been in charge since a £790million takeover bid resulted in them becoming majority shareholders in May 2005.

But the Glazers are not well-liked within the Manchester United fanbase and numerous protests, including ahead of a victory over Liverpool last August, have taken place as supporters have shown their displeasure.

Hundreds of fans even broke into Old Trafford and made their feelings known before another scheduled meeting with Liverpool in May 2021, putting further pressure on the Glazer family to exit.

