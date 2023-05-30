Manchester United could change hands 'reasonably quickly' when the Glazers green-light an Old Trafford takeover, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

There have been doubts over the running of the Red Devils since it was announced last November that the Glazer family were 'commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives', which included potentially walking away from the club.

According to Sky Sports, Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains the leading candidate to buy Manchester United, but a preferred bidder was not confirmed during an inconclusive board meeting held last week.

The report suggests the Ineos billionaire is in pole position after proposing to buy a majority stake which would leave two of the Glazer family involved, but Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani remains in the hunt to collect the keys to Old Trafford.

It is understood that the Sheikh Jassim-led Nine Two Foundation have submitted a fourth bid worth close to £5billion, but that still falls short of the current owners' £6billion valuation.

Accepting Ratcliffe's offer would allow Joel and Avram Glazer, who have a growing desire to retain shares, to remain part of the hierarchy.

But respected journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sheikh Jassim will 'try until the end' to reach an agreement and complete a full takeover.

What has Ben Jacobs said about a potential Man United takeover?

Jacobs understands that preparations ahead of a Premier League Owners' and Directors' Test have already been made at Manchester United.

The journalist feels that, along with other steps which have been taken, will quicken the process after the preferred bidder is named.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "These kinds of deals take as long as they take in many ways. Until a singular group is chosen, it's very difficult for things to progress.

"The upside is that a lot of what has gone to date is in many ways transactionally backwards and would be traditionally associated with a period of exclusivity. Those logistical elements, including preparation for a Premier League Owners' and Directors' Test and due diligence, are sometimes the time-consuming things.

"Because they've been done ahead of a preferred bidder at large, it does mean if the Glazers choose to green-light something, things could still move reasonably quickly by takeover standards."

How have Man United been performing on the pitch?

According to Transfermarkt, Erik ten Hag has led Manchester United to 42 victories in his first 61 matches at the helm.

Having been appointed as the Red Devils' boss on a £9million-per-year contract last summer, the Dutchman has lifted the mood in the Old Trafford stands.

Ten Hag has already guided Manchester United to silverware, by clinching the Carabao Cup, while another trophy could be claimed this weekend when they go head-to-head with rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

The Red Devils are also preparing for a return to the Champions League, having conceded the joint-second least amount of goals on their way to sealing third place in the Premier League, so the players have been producing the goods on the pitch.