Manchester United prospective owner Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is 'ready to complete the takeover' at Old Trafford but 'losing patience' with the Glazers, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The American family have been in control of the Red Devils since a £790million bid was enough to acquire a majority stake in 2005, but uncertainty over who will be running the club in the long-term has left boss Erik ten Hag in limbo over budgets.

According to The Sun, internal discussions among the Glazers have led to them realising the need to sell Manchester United instead of remaining as shareholders due to fears of a backlash from supporters.

The report suggests the club are increasingly hopeful of Sheikh Jassim coming out on top in the race after lodging a £6billion proposal, while an announcement could be weeks away after the Nine Two Foundation have already completed their due diligence.

It is understood that talks between the Qataris and Glazer family progressed earlier this month, leading to confidence that a deal will get over the line before November.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is still in the running to strike a deal for Manchester United but, unlike Sheikh Jassim, the Ineos billionaire is prepared to acquire a majority stake which could allow Joel and Avram Glazer to stay on board.

Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe have no plans to withdraw their respective offers despite growing frustrated by a lack of communication over where they stand in the process.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Ryan Taylor said about the takeover situation?

Taylor believes a takeover development could be just around the corner as Sheikh Jassim is waiting to collect the keys to Old Trafford.

But the respected journalist has warned that the Qatari has become frustrated by the length of the process to takeover Manchester United.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "At the start of the summer, it did look like it might amount to something quickly, but I do think the Glazers are probably assessing the picture again.

"Is there a chance that United are onto something under ten Hag and the club's going to grow in value? Is it a bad time to sell?

"I think they're just in two minds and the Qataris are probably losing patience, although they're still at the table and ready to complete the takeover.

"I do think they're probably in a situation where they're really frustrated now because they put their money on the table and raised their offer several times, but they've not made any progress.

"Unfortunately, there's not much news on that, but it's something where we could maybe see a development come out of the blue."

What's next for Man United?

It appears that ten Hag wants to provide first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana with competition as, according to the Daily Mail, Manchester United have enquired over Benfica shot-stopper Odysseas Vlachodimos' availability.

The report suggests the Red Devils want a new second-choice option between the sticks and the 29-year-old, who has made 225 appearances for his current employers, fits the bill.

But tempting Benfica into cashing in will be difficult as Vlachodimos only penned a new four-year contract, worth close to £57,000-per-week, in March.

The Greece international has enjoyed two outings during the early stages of the new campaign, highlighting that Manchester United's interest has not resulted in him being dropped by the Lisbon giants.

Ten Hag has already dipped into the transfer market for a new goalkeeper since the summer window opened for business, spending £47.2million on Onana.