Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been left in a 'complicated situation' due to ongoing uncertainty over the Glazers' future at Old Trafford, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are preparing to compete in the FA Cup final this weekend, where they will attempt to add to the Carabao Cup glory they enjoyed earlier in the season, but there are still doubts over who will be running the club in the coming weeks.

According to Sky Sports, the Manchester United hierarchy were unable to confirm who is the preferred bidder after holding a board meeting last week, but Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains the leading candidate to complete a takeover.

The report suggests the billionaire's proposal, which would involve acquiring a majority stake and allowing two of the Glazer family to stay on board, has him in pole position despite Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani still being in the hunt to reach an agreement.

Joel and Avram Glazer have a growing desire to retain shares in Manchester United, which Ratcliffe is willing to allow should he be named the preferred bidder.

But respected journalist Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sheikh Jassim is still eager to come out on top in the race to complete a Red Devils takeover and will 'try until the end' to reach an agreement with the current owners.

The Sheikh Jassim-led Nine Two Foundation's fourth bid is worth close to £5billion, but that still does not meet the Glazer family's £6billion valuation of Manchester United.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about the takeover situation?

Romano understands that the interested parties are still waiting for the Glazers to confirm whether their proposals have been accepted.

The Italian reporter feels the uncertainty over the future running of Manchester United has resulted in ten Hag being put in a difficult position ahead of the transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Tuesday afternoon, Romano said: "We're still waiting on the Glazers, so it is still the same situation.

"Honestly, week-by-week, it looks more incredible because it is a complicated situation for Erik ten Hag [transfers wise]."

How could the uncertainty have an impact on ten Hag?

Manchester United have made great progress under ten Hag, with Transfermarkt statistics showing he has registered 42 victories in his first 61 matches in charge.

But it will be difficult to bring in any fresh faces when the transfer window officially reopens if the Glazer family, who announced last November they were 'commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives', remain undecided over the future running of the Red Devils.

Ten Hag is keen to win the race for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, but negotiating a fee and personal terms will be difficult when the budget is unknown.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and West Ham United captain Declan Rice are also on the wishlist as the Dutchman looks to bolster his squad.

Ten Hag desperately needs answers from the Glazer family, who gained control of Manchester United when they were successful with a £790million takeover bid in May 2005, before looking to splash the cash.