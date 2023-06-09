Manchester United takeover bidder Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani's latest proposal sounds 'very appealing' as he would clear the debt at Old Trafford, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

It was announced in November that the Glazer family were 'commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives', which included potentially leaving the Red Devils.

According to the Daily Mail, the Sheikh Jassim-led Nine Two Foundation submitted a final takeover bid for Manchester United earlier this week.

The report suggests the Glazer family have been warned that no further negotiations will be held after Friday, but the proposal will remain on the table.

Respected journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Nine Two Foundation have been holding in-depth conversations with the current Manchester United hierarchy and Raine Group ahead of potentially collecting the keys to Old Trafford.

However, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already entered the final stages of negotiations with the Glazer family, meaning he is the clear favourite to strike a deal.

The Ineos billionaire's offer involves buying a majority stake and allowing two of the Glazers to remain on board.

What has Ben Jacobs said about the takeover situation?

Jacobs understands that the Nine Two Foundation's fifth and final proposal is worth close to £5.2billion, while they have also pledged to invest a significant amount into Manchester United.

The reporter is aware that Ratcliffe's offer has valued the Red Devils at a higher amount, but Sheikh Jassim being named as the preferred bidder could result in the club having a bright future.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Both Sheikh Jassim and Ineos want the deal done as soon as possible. From the Nine Two Foundation's perspective, the fifth offer is improved, and it's pushing $6.5billion. I use dollars because that is the currency of the actual transaction.

"The Nine Two Foundation argue that, on top of that, there is $1billion of pledged investment. The pledged investment is irrelevant to the process, but vital to Manchester United.

"But the Glazers are only looking at one number, which is the club's valuation. Sir Jim Ratcliffe's club valuation remains higher.

"The thing to understand about the Nine Two Foundation is that their offer clears the debt, values the club and has pledged investment on top. It sounds very appealing as far as the future and health of Manchester United is concerned."

How have Man United been performing on the pitch?

Manchester United have enjoyed an encouraging first season under the tutelage of Erik ten Hag, with Transfermarkt statistics showing they have won 42 of his 62 matches at the helm.

Thanks to averaging 1.97 points-per-game, the Red Devils are looking forward to returning to the Champions League after finishing in the Premier League's top three.

Ten Hag was officially named as Manchester United's boss last April, although he only took over after leaving Eredivisie giants Ajax in the summer, and he has clearly made an impact at Old Trafford.

Although the Red Devils missed out on FA Cup glory at the hands of rivals Manchester City last weekend, they did not finish the campaign empty-handed as they won the Carabao Cup.

Clinching the trophy at Wembley resulted in ten Hag adding to the six pieces of silverware he won while at the Ajax helm, and Manchester United appear to be in safe hands under the 53-year-old.