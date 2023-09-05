Manchester United supporters are facing up to the prospect of being forced to deal with an 'extremely difficult' situation after journalist Dean Jones has provided GIVEMESPORT with a fresh update on the Old Trafford takeover race.

Although the Glazer family put the Red Devils up for sale last November, with Raine Group being appointed as the exclusive financial adviser, the Americans remain at the helm as Erik ten Hag's side attempt to produce the goods on the pitch.

According to The Mail on Sunday, the Glazers are preparing to take Manchester United off the market after failing to persuade suitors to get close to their anticipated asking price and a belief that they could eventually sell the club for up to £10billion.

The report suggests the American family - who became majority owners with a £790million bid in 2005 - are hopeful of an uplift in TV rights revenues, the expansion of FIFA’s Club World Cup and the 2026 World Cup resulting in them being able to secure a higher price further down the line.

It comes just a matter of weeks after The Sun reported that Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is in line to seal a £6billion takeover by mid-October. The Nine Two Foundation, led by the Qatari royal, were thought to be completing their due diligence on Manchester United before an official announcement would be made in the coming weeks after seeing off competition from Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sheikh Jassim has not received confirmation that he is the preferred bidder, highlighting that it is still an ongoing process.

Although Ineos billionaire Ratcliffe has been prepared to acquire a majority stake which could allow Joel and Avram Glazer to stay on board, the current hierarchy are aware they need to sell the club outright in order to avoid a backlash from supporters.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m Altay Bayindir (Fenerbahce) £4.3m Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina) Loan Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Dean Jones said about the Man United takeover situation?

Jones believes the Glazers will refuse to sell Manchester United for less than their valuation as they do not necessarily need to walk away from the club despite opposition from supporters.

The respected journalist has admitted it would not come as a shock if the Americans are still at Old Trafford by the time the current campaign reaches its climax.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "This is not going to be something I think that is emotive. I think it's purely driven by business and driven by numbers. They see the potential for somewhere along the road that United could be worth as high as £10billion.

"They'll probably hold out for it because they don't need to sell right now if it's not at the valuation that they think is worthy.

"That's extremely difficult to take for a Manchester United fan because you want there to be that emotional connection with the owners, and you want them to understand how you're feeling about your football club.

"But, unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case, and it wouldn't surprise me at all if we now go through this entire season with the Glazers at the helm."

What next for Man United?

Manchester United are still looking to offload Donny van de Beek, according to The Sun, despite being unable to source a potential replacement due to the Premier League's transfer window slamming shut last week.

The report suggests Turkish giants Galatasaray are interested in landing the Dutchman, who has only chalked up four goal contributions in 60 appearances for the Red Devils, and have until September 15 to complete his signing.

It is understood that van de Beek failed to secure a Deadline Day move to Lorient as they turned their attentions elsewhere due to his attitude when the Ligue 1 side agreed a loan deal with Manchester United earlier in the summer.

As a result, the creative midfielder - who joined the Red Devils in a deal worth up to £40million from Ajax three years ago - has remained at Old Trafford for the time being.