Manchester United are 'tied budgetary-wise' and boss Erik ten Hag will not be handed a bigger transfer kitty if an Old Trafford takeover is completed in the coming weeks, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Glazer family announced they were 'commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives', which could potentially include their Red Devils reign coming to an end, last November.

According to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol, Sir Jim Ratcliffe believes he is still in the hunt to buy Manchester United.

The respected journalist suggests the Ineos billionaire has met with the Glazers for discussions, while he would still like to strike a deal.

However, it is understood that the structure of Ratcliffe's offer has provoked opposition from minority shareholders at Manchester United, with him being willing to keep Joel and Avram Glazer on board.

Although Qatari media outlet Al Raya claimed Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani could complete a takeover within a matter of hours earlier this week, that has not come to fruition.

The Nine Two Foundation, led by Sheikh Jassim, lodged a final proposal last month and have remained in talks with the current hierarchy at Old Trafford.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that it had been '100% confirmed' that there has been behind-the-scenes activity ahead of a potential Manchester United ownership change.

What has Ben Jacobs said about a Man United takeover?

Jacobs understands that ten Hag will not benefit from an increased transfer budget if the Glazers agree to walk away from Manchester United ahead of the summer window slamming shut due to Financial Fair Play regulations.

The journalist believes the Red Devils will go forward with plans which have been in place for a prolonged period, even if there is a change of ownership.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "From the takeover's perspective, it's always been the case that a new potential owner doesn't impact the window as much as Financial Fair Play.

"Manchester United are, ultimately, tied budgetary-wise by Financial Fair Play. Of course, qualifying for the Champions League helps.

"A new owner could have a slightly different idea of what they want to spend but, ultimately, every club plans windows ahead. Manchester United are fulfilling their summer strategy based upon the football department and the budgets under the Glazers.

"As a consequence, they do not have as much money to spend as some of their rivals. But we've also seen that they are quite prepared to get deals over the line, as opposed to suggestions that nothing will happen because there's takeover uncertainty. They've already spent money on Mason Mount."

Which strikers have Man United been looking to sign?

According to the Telegraph, Manchester United are lining up a £50million move for Atalanta frontman Rasmus Hojlund as ten Hag looks to increase his attacking options.

The report suggests the Red Devils are preparing to launch a bid for the Denmark international, who scored 16 goals last season, but they may have to wait until there is a resolution when it comes to the takeover.

Manchester United are also continuing to hold talks over Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani ahead of potentially offering a route into the Premier League.

Discussions have been held with the representatives of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as well, so ten Hag is clearly keeping his options open.

Although Manchester United went into the transfer window with Harry Kane as their number one target, striking a deal with Tottenham Hotspur has not been possible.