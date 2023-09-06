Highlights Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's treatment of Jadon Sancho could divide the squad and create animosity among players.

The England international hit out at the Red Devils' Dutch tactician after he was accused of training poorly ahead of the defeat to Arsenal last weekend.

Sancho is the subject of interest from overseas as clubs look to potentially profit from his feud with ten Hag.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could 'annoy' members of his Old Trafford squad for a key reason amid a war of words with Jadon Sancho, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils went into the international break on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal, but a public bust-up between ten Hag and Sancho after the Premier League clash is what has hit the headlines.

Man United latest news - Jadon Sancho

Just a matter of hours after Manchester United's latest setback in north London, Sancho took to social media platform X to post that he has 'been a scapegoat for a long time'.

The 23-year-old made his feelings clear after he was not even included in the matchday squad for the trip to the Emirates Stadium, having made substitute appearances in each of the Red Devils' first three fixtures of the campaign, although he insisted he will 'continue to fight' for the badge.

During his post-match press conference at Arsenal, ten Hag admitted he overlooked Sancho due to his application during training sessions held in the build-up to the final domestic fixture before the international break.

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that it would not come as a shock if the winger continues to make his feelings public knowledge in a bid to seal a move away from Manchester United.

What has Dean Jones said about Sancho?

Jones has warned that ten Hag could cause divisions within the Manchester United dressing room due to how he has treated Sancho.

The respected journalist believes there is more than meets the eye, with the feud between the Dutch tactician and England international surely stemming from more than just a week of training at an inadequate level.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I just can't understand why he would bother to introduce this narrative to Manchester United's season right now because it's a moment he could easily have let pass by and not become a story. Not only has he created a new plot in Manchester United's season, but he's rattled Sancho. That, in turn, could annoy some of the players in the squad that are actually friends with Sancho. You've got to be very careful about your man-management. There's a deeper issue here than Sancho just having one bad week of training. There's no way that ten Hag would have come out with this on the back of that."

How much has Sancho cost Man United per goal?

Manchester United forked out £73million, according to BBC Sport, when they lured Sancho away from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund two years ago.

But the big-money switch has not gone to plan as, since his arrival at Old Trafford, he has found the back of the net just 12 times and registered a further six assists in 82 outings.

Considering Sancho racked up 114 goal contributions in 137 appearances for previous employers Dortmund, his Manchester United figures are underwhelming.

The wide-man is also on a five-year contract worth £350,000-per-week, meaning - combined with his transfer fee - each goal in a Red Devils shirt has come at a cost of £7.6million.

Manchester United's highest earners Jadon Sancho £350,000-per-week Raphael Varane £340,000-per-week Marcus Rashford £300,000-per-week Casemiro £300,000-per-week Mason Mount £250,000-per-week Anthony Martial £250,000-per-week According to Silly Season

Could Sancho leave Man United in the coming days?

Sancho could be offered a route out of Old Trafford despite the Premier League's transfer window slamming shut last week as, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, an unnamed Saudi Arabian club has lodged an official offer as they look to profit from his spat with ten Hag.

The reputable reporter suggests the former Manchester City academy product, who has lifted three pieces of silverware at club level, is currently mulling over whether to become the latest big-name star to take advantage of the riches on offer in the Middle East.

A move to Turkey could also be on the cards as it is understood that Manchester United have fielded enquiries from Super Lig sides ahead of their September 15 deadline.

Although Aston Villa were among a host of clubs keeping tabs on Sancho's situation last month, they are unable to up the ante in their pursuit until January.

The same can be said for Tottenham Hotspur, who were considering a £50million swoop during the early stages of the summer window, but a switch to north London failed to come to fruition.

Although it is difficult to see Sancho working his way back into the forefront of ten Hag's plans at this stage, the termination of his Manchester United contract has been ruled out.