Highlights Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag may surprise fans by starting Harry Maguire against Brighton & Hove Albion due to doubts over Lisandro Martinez's availability.

It has been a difficult week for the centre-back as he scored an own goal during England's win over Scotland, which led to Three Lions chief Gareth Southgate leaping to his defence.

Respected journalist Dean Jones has claimed Maguire deserves praise for battling through a testing period in his career.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could 'raise eyebrows' by starting Harry Maguire when Brighton & Hove Albion head to Old Trafford this weekend after an 'admirable trait' has emerged, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have been rocked on and off the pitch in recent weeks, with Antony being given a leave of absence to allow him to deal with a number of allegations, but they will be looking to get their season back on track when domestic action resumes against Roberto De Zerbi's high-flying Brighton.

Man United latest news - Harry Maguire

England boss Gareth Southgate leapt to Maguire's defence after he scored an unfortunate own goal during the Three Lions' win over Scotland earlier this week, telling Sky Sports the treatment of the 30-year-old is an 'absolute joke'.

After offering the centre-back game time from the bench at Hampden Park, despite being restricted to just 23 minutes of action in a Manchester United shirt since the new season got underway last month, Southgate also admitted to being 'livid' at the criticism being thrown Maguire's way.

Maguire has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, which led to Red Devils chief ten Hag stripping him of the captain's armband, while he appeared to be on the cusp of moving onto pastures new during the transfer window.

West Ham United agreed a £30million deal which would have seen the former Leicester City man feature in the Premier League more regularly as he looks to seal a place in England's potential Euro 2024 squad, but the east Londoners pulled the plug after growing frustrated at waiting for a payoff to be finalised.

Sunday Mirror journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Maguire was 'silly to stay' at Manchester United when it is clear he is not in the forefront of ten Hag's plans, but he remains one of the most expensive acquisitions in the club's history.

Manchester United's most expensive signings of all-time Paul Pogba (Juventus) £94.5m Antony (Ajax) £86m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £80m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £76.5m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £76.2m All statistics according to FootballTransfers

What has Dean Jones said about Maguire?

Jones believes Maguire deserves plenty of credit as he continues to navigate through a difficult period in his career, with widespread criticism coming his way.

The respected reporter has refused to rule out the possibility of ten Hag surprising Manchester United supporters by including the £200,000-per-week earner in the starting line-up against Brighton due to there being doubts over Lisandro Martinez's availability.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I actually have a lot of admiration for Maguire because of the thick skin he has needed to come through the last couple of years. To get to the level he is at, you need an elite mentality, and he is having to draw on every inch of self-belief to make sure he does not shrink or totally fall away. He continues to stand up to the challenges that are put in front of him. Even the Scotland game - he scores an own goal yet ends the match with the captain’s armband. The people around him, the football professionals, continue to back him. That’s important to get him through this latest period. I don’t think he’s the same player he was a few years ago, but I also do not think he is quite bad enough to deserve the levels of stick he is constantly having to endure. If he plays against Brighton, it will obviously raise eyebrows, but I don’t think his actual confidence will be as impacted as we might imagine. For all the things you might mock or criticise him for, his ability to stand up and keep going has been an admirable trait in my eyes. He’s having to be one of the strongest players out there."

Read more: When every Premier League club last won a major trophy

Will Martinez recover in time to face Brighton?

There are serious concerns over whether Martinez will be able to feature when Brighton head to Old Trafford on Saturday as, according to the Manchester Evening News, he was not included in the matchday squad for either of Argentina's fixtures during the international break.

It comes after the central defender initially hinted that he will be available for the Premier League clash and La Albiceleste head coach Lionel Scaloni insisted the decision to not include him in the South Americans' clash with Ecuador last weekend was a precautionary measure.

Martinez was forced off during the second half of Manchester United's loss to Arsenal earlier this month, leading to fears that he could face a prolonged period on the treatment table.