Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was 'shocked' by his side's capitulation against Liverpool and will be seeking a response when they face Real Betis Old Trafford on Thursday, journalist Steve Bates has told GIVEMESPORT.

Braces from Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah, along with a late strike from Roberto Firmino, resulted in the Red Devils suffering a humiliating 7-0 defeat to their arch-rivals last weekend.

Man United latest news - Erik ten Hag

According to The Guardian, ten Hag has called on his Manchester United squad to bounce back after the humbling defeat to Liverpool.

The Dutchman, who was appointed as the Red Devils' chief last year, has also confirmed that he will stand by his decision to hand Bruno Fernandes the captain’s armband in the absence of skipper Harry Maguire despite the attacking midfielder coming in for fierce criticism.

Luke Shaw's performance also came under fire, with respected journalist Dean Jones recently telling GIVEMESPORT that the left-back 'looked like he wanted a red card'.

But ten Hag has challenged his players to put the harrowing loss behind them by embarking on another lengthy winning run after letting the supporters down at Anfield.

Manchester United are set to go head-to-head with Spanish side Betis in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie on Thursday, before looking to get their Premier League campaign back on track against strugglers Southampton this weekend.

What has Steve Bates said about ten Hag?

Bates believes ten Hag will have been amazed by Manchester United's second half humiliation at Liverpool, where they conceded six times.

The journalist feels those on the pitch need to repay the Red Devils supporters by putting Betis to the sword at Old Trafford.

Bates told GIVEMESPORT: "I think ten Hag will be shocked by what he's seen. I think everybody was stunned in the world of football.

"The fallout to a United defeat is pretty big anyway, but when it's a defeat of that magnitude, it's almost like World War III coming in on Manchester United.

"That's what's happened and the roof has completely caved in on them because what happened in that second half at Anfield, obviously, was totally unacceptable."

How have Man United been performing this season?

Manchester United have been putting pressure on Premier League pacesetters Arsenal and reigning champions Manchester City thanks to averaging 1.96 points-per-game under ten Hag's stewardship, according to Transfermarkt.

The 53-year-old also ended the Red Devils' six-year trophy drought by leading them to Carabao Cup glory at Wembley last month.

But the 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool was not their first mauling of the season as they also lost 6-3 and 4-0 to Manchester City and Brentford respectively.

That will be a concern ahead of going into a European clash against a Betis side managed by former Manchester City chief Manuel Pellegrini.