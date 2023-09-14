Highlights Manchester United chief Erik ten Hag is determined to control the situation and maintain his stance on the feud with Jadon Sancho.

The winger has deleted a social media post where he claimed he has 'been a scapegoat for a long time' as a clash with his boss escalated during the international break.

Manchester United have confirmed that Sancho will remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group until a resolution over a disciplinary issue is found.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is adamant that he will 'control the situation' after an update has emerged on his feud with Old Trafford star Jadon Sancho, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have been forced to contend with a number of off-the-field issues in recent weeks, including handing Antony a leave of absence after allegations have been made against him, and there is doubt over Sancho's future.

The Manchester United hierarchy have been forced to get involved in the public stand-off between ten Hag and Sacnho as, according to the Daily Mail, director John Murtough and chief executive Richard Arnold are at the centre of ongoing talks to settle the dispute.

The report suggests the England international, who has been on the Red Devils' books since joining from Borussia Dortmund in a £73million deal two years ago, has held discussions with club officials in a bid to draw a line under the spat.

Ten Hag infuriated Sancho when he insisted the winger's application during training sessions was the reason behind his absence from Manchester United's matchday squad for the trip to Arsenal earlier this month.

Sancho retaliated by taking to social media and claiming he has 'been a scapegoat for a long time', although the post has since been deleted in a sign that progress may have been made in the Red Devils' bid to get rid of the tension.

The 23-year-old's reaction to being overlooked for the defeat at the hands of Arsenal did not go down well in the dressing room as it is understood his teammates are fed up with his antics, while Manchester United have confirmed that he will remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group until a resolution over a disciplinary issue is found.

Ten Hag has been forcing Sancho to follow alternative rules amid concerns over his punctuality, which resulted in coaching staff setting him a schedule which began at least one hour earlier than the rest of his teammates.

Jadon Sancho's Manchester United career in numbers Appearances 82 Goals 12 Assists 6 Yellow cards 0 Red cards 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

What has Ben Jacobs said about Sancho?

Jacobs understands ten Hag is insisting that he will remain in control of the situation and refrain from altering his stance despite widespread speculation over his relationship with Sancho.

The respected journalist feels the £350,000-per-week earner had little choice but to delete his social media post as failing to do so would have had a negative impact on himself.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Erik ten Hag has got a reputation of being, ultimately, quite firm but also fair. He won a lot of plaudits for his handling of the Cristiano Ronaldo situation, which played out very publicly. Even though this instance is different, again, it's played out publicly and ten Hag has made his position clear - both publicly and privately - that he will control the situation. He won't cave in to any kind of public narrative, whether that's played out directly through himself and Sancho or that's played out through the media. Because this is only going to, therefore, take place on ten Hag's terms and he's got the backing of the club, I think Sancho had to back down to some extent. That's ultimately why the tweet was deleted and, now the window has shut, everybody accepts that they're with each other between now and at least January. I think that Sancho is a complex character. Manchester United also need to respect that and handle it in a very unique way because that's the only way that they're going to get the best out of him. But sometimes these incidents can provoke the player to return with a different attitude because what ultimately happened was that ten Hag called out Sancho's application in training. Perhaps Sancho will now return to training intent on proving his manager wrong. Maybe it's one of the instances where that suits all parties."

Will Sancho be sold in January?

It appears that Sancho may have already made his final appearance in a Manchester United shirt as, according to the Daily Star, he is poised to leave Old Trafford during the winter transfer window after failing to settle his differences with ten Hag in showdown talks.

The report suggests the former Manchester City academy product, who has been restricted to just 76 minutes of action during the early stages of the new campaign, is expected to seal a loan switch with a view to making a permanent exit next summer.

Al-Ettifaq explored the possibility of offering Sancho a route out of Manchester United last week, but the Saudi Arabian side ended up refusing to rubber-stamp a temporary move due to being unable to meet the Red Devils' demands for a £50million obligation to make the switch permanent.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Aston Villa reigniting their interest at the turn of the year cannot be ruled out, while Tottenham Hotspur are known to be admirers of Sancho as they mulled over whether to swoop in during the summer.