The Glazers put the Old Trafford outfit on the market in the November of last year.

Jassim's main rival in the bidding process is INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Manchester United's prospective buyer, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, could be concerned about the Glazers’ attitude to selling the Old Trafford outfit, as journalist Ben Jacobs outlines the Qatari’s main worry over the potential takeover.

The Red Devils, managed by head coach Erik ten Hag, have been available on the market since November and have attracted two main bidders to the club.

According to The Guardian, Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are ‘prepared to play the long game’ as they jostle for the ownership of Manchester United. The Glazers put the Red Devils on the market almost ten months ago, but the sale process has dragged on to the latter stages of 2023, with the Qatari Sheikh and INEOS chairman still in the dark over a deal.

The same report claims that Sheikh Jassim’s representatives are now unsure whether the American owners are willing to sanction a sale, whilst those close to Ratcliffe feel a deal is still on the table. Jassim has always been intent on buying 100% of the club, whilst Ratcliffe would be willing to keep the current owners on board as minority shareholders.

Earlier this month, the Mail on Sunday reported that Manchester United would be taken off the market by the Glazers and will hold out to receive a massive £10bn offer for the club. The media outlet cites representatives close to the American family as their source.

A no-sale would provoke fury amongst the United fanbase, who are desperate to see the Glazers leave the club outright. However, Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that sources close to the takeover consider a sale still active despite reports suggesting otherwise.

What has Jacobs said about a Man Utd takeover?

Jacobs claims that Sheikh Jassim’s biggest fear is that the Glazers will prefer to either sell to somebody who wants to keep them involved in the club or opt for a no-sale rather than leave United in a full capacity. Asked if there is any truth in reports suggesting the Qatari is less convinced than a sale than Ratcliffe, the journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“Not necessarily. I think that the two groups have got slightly different perspectives simply because they've got different offers on the table. For Sheikh Jassim, he only wants to buy 100% of the club. It's an all-or-nothing bid. As a result, the fear from the Jassim side is that the Glazers could go in another direction instead of selling to someone who wants to buy 100% of the club. That could take the form, of course, of selling to Ratcliffe but also a no-sale. “I think that the Jassim side have always felt that the Glazers are determined sellers at the right price, which means that a no-sale becomes the main threat to the Jassim bid if the wrong price is offered. This is why they've always been sceptical of whether the Glazers want to sell 100% of the club. And will they negotiate at a price that Jassim is willing to pay? The Jassim side will argue that they're already miles above the enterprise or the market value, and that's why they have never been willing to put down £8bn/£9bn/£10bn on the table. It's always been around that £5bn or north.”

Will a takeover eventually be completed?

Manchester United fans and the club’s playing, coaching and internal staff hope to see a resolution to the club’s eventual takeover reached soon. The Red Devils hope to become one of English football’s dominant forces in the coming years, having watched local rivals Manchester City become the country’s second club to win the treble. United had been the only English club to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in 1999 before Pep Guardiola’s side matched the achievement last term.

It comes ten years since the Old Trafford outfit last won a league title, in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge of the club. Therefore, United fans hope for a fresh start under new ownership, as they aim to become one of Europe’s most successful clubs again. However, with a takeover dragging on, the club's supporters will be starting to lose their nerve over the potential of a sale.

