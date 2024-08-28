Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has emerged as a top transfer target for Serie A giants Lazio ahead of the transfer deadline day, Sky Italia has reported.

The Rome-based club have identified Lindelof as a priority signing to bolster their defence before the window closes on August 30 and have initiated negotiations over his potential arrival.

With less than 12 months remaining on his current deal, the £170k-a-week earning Sweden international is among several Man United players with expiring contracts, including Christian Eriksen and Jonny Evans.

Lindelof could soon follow midfielder Scott McTominay on his way to Serie A – the Scottish international is now set to join Napoli, with an agreement in place for a £25million package.

McTominay’s exit has seemingly funded Man United’s pursuit of Manuel Ugarte, who flew to Manchester on Tuesday night to complete his medical ahead of a move from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Uruguayan midfielder is set to become Erik ten Hag's fifth signing of the transfer window and the first new addition to the Dutch tactician's midfield this summer.

Lazio Eye Victor Lindelof Move

Ten Hag ‘ready to sell’ the 29-year-old

According to reports in Italy, Manchester United are ‘ready to sell’ Lindelof before the deadline, with Lazio now eyeing a late swoop for the Sweden international.

The 29-year-old, who joined Man United in 2017 from Benfica for a fee of £40million, endured an injury-hit season, appearing in just 19 Premier League matches.

Lindelof has never managed to firmly establish himself in the United defence in his seven years at the club, while summer arrivals Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt have pushed the Swede even further down Ten Hag’s pecking order.

Victor Lindelof Man United Stats (2023/24) Games 28 Games at centre-back 18 Games at left-back 9 Goals/assists 1/1 Minutes played 1,963

Under INEOS ownership, United are now looking to offload several players on expiring deals after allowing Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial to run down their contracts at the end of last season.

Danish ace Christian Eriksen has so far failed to attract proposals – the 32-year-old was previously linked with a return to his former club Ajax.

Belgian giants Anderlecht were the latest club rumoured to have an interest in Eriksen, who is yet to feature for Man United in the new Premier League campaign.

Man United ‘in Talks’ over Sancho Exit

Juventus and Chelsea remain interested

Manchester United are in talks with Juventus and Chelsea over a deal for Jadon Sancho, who is likely to leave the club before the transfer deadline, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

The Red Devils continue to explore opportunities to offload the out-of-favour winger before the window closes on August 30, with Chelsea and Juventus among those interested.

According to Ornstein, Chelsea’s pursuit of Sancho may involve a player going the other way – Raheem Sterling is viewed as ‘the most feasible’ option of the candidates discussed.

The 29-year-old winger is not part of Enzo Maresca’s plans at Stamford Bridge and is likely to secure a permanent move before Friday’s deadline.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-08-24.