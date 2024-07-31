Highlights Manchester United are in talks with Adrien Rabiot over a free transfer, with negotiations heading positively.

Rabiot's potential arrival could significantly strengthen United's midfield for next season.

United could offer Rabiot around £6.75m to £7.6m per year, but there would be no transfer fee involved.

Manchester United are continuing to try and land midfield targets ahead of next season's Premier League campaign - and one player that they have seemingly stolen a march on is Adrien Rabiot, with reports suggesting that they are working to reach an agreement with the Frenchman on a free transfer. Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Aston Villa have also made their own moves for Rabiot.

Rabiot has been a starring name in European football circles for over a decade now, having made his Paris Saint-Germain debut back in 2012; and upon joining Juventus in 2019, he's a player who has featured for the best teams in both nations repeatedly. However, with his contract at Juve running out, that has put him onto the free agent market - and United have registered their interest in securing his services, with a report stating that talks are beginning to 'head in a positive direction'.

United 'Working' for Adrien Rabiot Agreement

The star could join their midfield in the coming weeks

The report from Caught Offside suggests that United are 'working to reach an agreement' with Rabiot after his Juventus contract expired earlier in the summer.

The midfield star is still on the market despite his impressive outing at EURO 2024 with France, and Caught Offside sources state that United have held talks with Rabiot and his mother - who is also his agent - though other clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Aston Villa have made their own moves. United are thought to be leading the race for Rabiot, and talks are beginning to head in a positive direction - with all parties showing optimism that a deal can be reached soon.

Adrien Rabiot's Serie A statistics - Juventus squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 31 10th Goals 5 3rd Shots Per Game 1.2 =3rd Tackles Per Game 1.9 =2nd Dribbles Per Game 0.9 =3rd Match rating 7.07 1st

The midfielder has been keen to play in the Premier League throughout his career, and United are thought to be negotiating a contract for his services. That could come to around £6.75million per year, rising to £7.6million per year, which would put Rabiot on about £145,000-per-week at Old Trafford - but with no transfer fee involved, that could mean that he is a top target for United despite not boasting a signing-on bonus.

Youssouf Fofana is also a player that United are thought to have been following closely, and he could become Rabiot's alternative if a deal doesn't go through for the ex-Juve star. AC Milan currently lead the race for Fofana, who also featured for France at the Euros, but the Rossoneri are waiting to oversee sales of Yacine Adli and Ismael Bennacer before offering Monaco a fee for the 25-year-old. It's understood that Rabiot 'dreams' of moving to Manchester United.

United Are in Need of Healthy Midfielders

Their injury-stricken engine room suffered badly last season

With Mason Mount suffering with injuries throughout the campaign, alongside Casemiro suffering with a decline in physicality and Sofyan Amrabat failing to get to grips with the Premier League for the bulk of his spell in England, it was only the saving grace of Kobbie Mainoo and the continued excellence of Bruno Fernandes that spare United's blushes in the midfield area last season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United recorded their lowest-ever Premier League finish last season (8th).

So far, Rabiot has not been kept on at Juventus and that has changed United's tactical approach to the campaign. Reports suggested that they were looking at a deal that would've seen Amrabat stay at the club on a permanent deal, but with Rabiot, who has been called "world-class" by David Trezeguet, making United his first-choice destination, they could wrap up a deal to sign the Frenchman soon and that would massively bolster their efforts to land a top four place next season.

Rabiot posted on Instagram on Wednesday morning saying his goodbyes to Juventus and the supporters.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 31-07-24.