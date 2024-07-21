Highlights Manchester United are at the front of the queue to sign Adrien Rabiot, who impressed at Euro 2024, despite reported wage demands of £240,000-per-week.

Rabiot's agents have been in talks with several top European clubs, but the French midfielder prefers a move to the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag is keen on securing Rabiot to provide United with a box-to-box presence.

Adrien Rabiot's prospective move to Manchester United has been given a boost in recent days as, according to reports, the Red Devils are at the front of the queue to sign the French midfielder ahead of major European competition.

The Juventus star saw his contract run out at the end of June, meaning that he was featuring in the latter stages of Euro 2024 as a free agent - and some impressive displays really caught the eye before France were eliminated in the semi-finals by a strong Spain outfit.

Being one of their shining stars throughout the tournament, Rabiot will not be short of options as the summer transfer window grows on - with United making their interest known. And a report has suggested that whilst his representatives are talking to other clubs across Europe, the Red Devils lead the race for his signature, with his wage demands being revealed.

Red Devils Leading Race for Rabiot

Free agent has offers from across Europe

The report from CaughtOffside states that Rabiot's agents are in talks with United, alongside a multitude of Europe's biggest clubs, including Barcelona, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Liverpool.

The 29-year-old is eager to continue his career by heading to the Premier League for the first time, and is thought to fancy a move to Old Trafford while the Red Devils are thought to be leading the race for his signature.

Adrien Rabiot's Serie A statistics - Juventus squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 31 10th Goals 5 3rd Assists 3 =5th Tackles Per Game 1.9 =2nd Interceptions Per Game 0.8 5th Match rating 7.07 1st

Erik ten Hag wants to get a deal over the line for the Frenchman, who impressed at Euro 2024, and with the Red Devils boss needing midfield recruits, Rabiot wants a salary that could reach €15million (£12.6million), equivalent to £240,000-per-week.

A three-year contract is wanted by the Frenchman in order to make the move to Old Trafford; though the report states that he is not the only midfielder United have in their sights presently, with the club also in advanced talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain enforcer Manuel Ugarte.

Ugarte is United's primary target according to the report, but Rabiot's availability as a free agent is hugely appealing to the Red Devils. United may not be able to land them both, especially if Casemiro doesn't move - and his signing would be a smart move with other targets such as Matthijs de Ligt depending solely on finances.

Rabiot Would be Immense at Old Trafford

Frenchman would offer something Ten Hag does not have

Rabiot would be an immense signing for a number of reasons. Evidently, the fact that he is free is a huge bonus for United's transfer coffers, with the money saved on a top midfield recruit being saved and spent elsewhere.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rabiot made 212 appearances for Juventus, scoring 22 goals and registering 15 assists

But Rabiot's all-action midfield performances are what United need. The Red Devils don't boast a top box-to-box option, with Bruno Fernandes usually playing in the No.10 role and Kobbie Mainoo being superbly adept at keeping possession from deep, meaning that ten Hag needs someone to link the play whilst also being strong and combative in tackles.

Rabiot would offer that in abundance, alongside being the perfect foil for Mainoo to learn and master his craft under ten Hag. The Dutch tactician wants to bolster his midfield options alongside being able to adapt to situations in games. Alongside a defensive midfield option in Ugarte, it would be a superb addition to the playing squad.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-07-24.