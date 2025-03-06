Manchester United are considering a move for Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi ahead of the summer transfer window, Fichajes has claimed.

The Red Devils are reportedly ‘best-placed’ to land the Germany international after the season, with his departure from Dortmund now a real possibility.

Adeyemi was linked with a move away from Signal Iduna Park in January and was a concrete target for Napoli, who viewed the 23-year-old as a potential replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Serie A giants ultimately opted to loan AC Milan forward Noah Okafor, despite also submitting a bid for Man United starlet Alejandro Garnacho.

Red Devils Eyeing Karim Adeyemi

Dortmund open to the 23-year-old's exit

According to Fichajes, Man United appear to have better chances of securing a summer deal for Adeyemi despite competition from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Red Devils are reportedly looking to bolster Ruben Amorim’s frontline with dynamic and promising players, and Adeyemi fits the profile well.

Dortmund are aware of growing interest in the 'unstoppable' 23-year-old and have opened the door for his departure as they aim to reinvest the funds in other areas of the squad.

Adeyemi, who clocked a faster sprint speed than Kylian Mbappe in the Champions League last season, joined Dortmund from RB Salzburg in 2022 and has just over two years left on his contract, running until June 2027.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Adeyemi has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 23 appearances for Dortmund this season.

Man United are preparing for a major squad overhaul under Amorim this summer, with four signings on their agenda.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Red Devils could look to invest in a new striker, defensive midfielder, centre-back and left wing-back, with attacking reinforcements currently the top priority.

United sit 14th in the Premier League with 11 games to go and next face Arsenal at home on Sunday.

Karim Adeyemi's Dortmund Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 15 Goals 3 Assists 3 Goal-creating actions 4 Minutes played 843

