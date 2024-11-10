Manchester United and Leicester City will lock horns for the second time in two weeks but this time in the Premier League, in Ruud van Nistelrooy's final game as interim manager for the club.

The Red Devils claimed a 5-2 win in the Carabao Cup last week when these two teams faced off, and have since earned a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the top flight before a 2-0 win over PAOK in the Europa League in midweek. Leicester on the other hand claimed a very late 1-1 draw with Ipswich in their last game, with Steve Cooper's side keeping their record of scoring in every game so far this season.

Injuries have been a problem for both teams in recent weeks, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect both sides to line up.

Man Utd Team News

Mount, Antony and Shaw in training

Van Nistelrooy was handed a big boost in training this week as Mason Mount, Antony, Christian Eriksen and Luke Shaw all returned to the pitch after spells on the sidelines. Mount and Eriksen got on the pitch in midweek which brings them into contention for Sunday's clash, but Shaw joins Leny Yoro and Tyrell Malacia in training but being unavailable to play until after the international break.

Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire also remain sidelined with injuries, while the manager is hopeful Amad Diallo will be fit to start again after his brace in midweek after he was forced off injured.

Man Utd Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Luke Shaw Calf 24/11/2024 Tyrell Malacia Knee 24/11/2024 Harry Maguire Calf 24/11/2024 Kobbie Mainoo Hamstring 24/11/2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Van Nistelrooy issued an update on the fitness of his squad.

"Amad was assessed. We're still working on him, to get him ready for Sunday. Hopefully, it will work. "Kobbie [Mainoo] is also progressing in his injury, he’s making the right steps, but is not yet with the team, though. That needs a bit more time. "I have to say, yesterday, we had a lot of benefit from Christian [Eriksen] playing 30 minutes, obviously [Manuel] Ugarte and Mason [Mount] making his first minutes again. "That benefited us as well. So I’m glad that they’re back and also, for a little bit longer [into the] future, good that Luke [Shaw] and Leny [Yoro] are on the pitch."

Man Utd Predicted XI

Garnacho to be benched

Man Utd Predicted XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Eriksen; Amad, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Man Utd Predicted Substitutes: Bayindir (GK), Lindelof (DEF), Evans (DEF), Ugarte (MID), Mount (MID), Fletcher (MID), Garnacho (FWD), Antony (FWD), Zirkzee (FWD).

After two goals in midweek, Amad has surely earned his place in the starting lineup for the weekend and with Marcus Rashford rested in midweek it should be Alejandro Garnacho who is sent to the bench. £120,000-per-week midfielder Manuel Ugarte may also be dropped in place of a returning Christian Eriksen, as the manager looks to end his tenure as interim boss with a bang while Mount continues to build his fitness from the bench also.

Leicester Team News

De Cordova-Reid a doubt

A tough performance against Ipswich saw the Foxes escape with a 96th minute equaliser thanks to Jordan Ayew, and now they'll be hoping to improve on that this time around. Steve Cooper will likely be without Bobby De Cordova-Reid however, as he hasn't trained all week, while Hamza Choudhury and Patson Daka could return to the match-day squad after their injuries in recent months.

Leicester City Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Patson Daka Ankle 10/11/2024 Bobby De Cordova-Reid Groin 10/11/2024 Hamza Choudhury Shoulder 10/11/2024 Jakub Stolarczyk Ankle 23/11/2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Cooper shared the latest on his squad.

“Bobby missed Ipswich and still hasn’t returned to the grass. He picked up quite a nasty wound in the League Cup game at United and managed to carry on with it but as soon as he got back to the dressing room and took his boot off, he had a nasty wound on his Achilles that is in an awkward position. “It keeps opening up when he tries to go to the next step. We’re hoping that can heal quickly but he hasn't been out on the grass with us yet so he’s probably doubtful for the weekend, but we'll give him every chance. "He [Daka] had a serious injury that ruled him out for three or four months and it was an awkward injury as well that we just have to be careful with. “It’s tempting just to throw him straight back in, but at the same time we don’t want to do that to the detriment of getting him fully fit. We’re sticking to the right plan and operation with the medical team to get him up to speed. “At the moment, it’s about giving him the right training programme, seeing how he is and making good decisions about when he returns to games. But he's looking good and sharp when he's been with us and I'm sure that’ll grow as he really gets back to full fitness.”

Leicester Predicted XI

Vardy to lead the line

Leicester City Predicted XI: Hermansen; Justin, Faes, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Ndidi, Winks; Fatawu, Buonanotte, Mavididi; Vardy.

Leicester City Predicted Substitutes: Ward (GK), Coady (DEF), Pereira (DEF), Okoli (DEF), Skipp (MID), Soumare (MID), Ayew (FWD), El Khannouss (FWD), McAteer (FWD).

With limited options Cooper is unlikely to change things for this trip to Old Trafford. Bilal El Khannouss will be calling for a start after his goal in the cup game, but Fatawu and Mavididi's directness on the wings should see them keep their place with Jamie Vardy leading the line.