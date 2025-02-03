Manchester United are now unlikely to sign Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey before the January transfer window deadline, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have been on the lookout for attacking reinforcements for Ruben Amorim ever since the Portuguese manager arrived at Old Trafford, and after completing a deal for Lecce's versatile full-back Patrick Dorgu, all attentions firmly turned towards signing a player for the top-half of the pitch.

United have been linked to a number of players, and amid Marcus Rashford's own move to Premier League rivals Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season, talk of a potential swoop for Bailey - who signed for the Midlands club for £30m - surfaced.

Man Utd Move for Leon Bailey Unlikely to Happen

Rashford's switch to Villa Park unrelated to any United swoop for Jamaica international

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on deadline day, Sheth said: "Leon Bailey was another option I was told as well. That one looks to have come and gone. A lot of people were putting two and two together and thinking 'Rashford has gone to Villa so that would open up the door for Bailey to come to United'. All of these deals, even though some people think they're related, and, clearly it would be easy for clubs doing a deal for one player to continue conversations over another, but they wouldn't have been related at all.

"So, as it stands, it looks like Tel will probably stay at Bayern Munich. Leon Bailey will probably stay at Aston Villa, or at least not go to Manchester United, and Nkunku doesn't look like one United will pursue either."

With the clock running out, Amorim will no doubt be pushing the likes of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co to get at least one fresh face in to supplement his forward line, but it now seems unlikely that Bailey - dubbed "unbelievable" by Paul Merson - will be the man to come in.