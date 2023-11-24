Highlights Manchester United have endured a few difficult seasons in recent years, with a number of players failing to make the grade at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are a club that is always active in the transfer market, with many players constantly leaving Old Trafford in search of a new challenge and as a result, being replaced by new players. The revolving door at the Theatre of Dreams has seen some good decisions, along with some very misguided business.

A strong 2022/23 campaign saw the Red Devils achieve a third-place finish in the Premier League to secure a place in the Champions League, as well as an EFL Cup success. All signs pointed to an even better 2023/24 season with Erik ten Hag having put his stamp on the team. That hasn't looked to have panned out quite as expected with some very poor early season form seeing United struggle to keep pace at the top of the table.

GIVEMESPORT has decided to take a look at the best XI Manchester United could put forward had they held onto a few players. This is based on overall performances across the player's career, not necessarily just their time with the English club.

David de Gea

It's still very early days in the story between Andre Onana and Manchester United after the goalkeeper was brought in to replace the long-serving shot-stopper, David de Gea. The decision to allow the final man in their squad to have got his hands on a Premier League title has been heavily scrutinised since his successor's struggles in the early stages of the 2023/24 season.

The reason behind the change in direction is De Gea's perceived weakness with the ball at his feet, and with the modern game being heavily reliant on ball-playing goalkeepers, Onana was selected as the ideal man to replace the Spaniard. One thing the decision-makers at Old Trafford may have overlooked is the importance of a reliable shot-stopper that has a strong presence between the sticks. That is something De Gea had for many years, and Onana has failed to show thus far. United kept the most league clean sheets during the 2022/23 campaign, making the decision to let one of the best goalkeepers of all time leave all the more baffling.

Rafael da Silva

There is an argument to be made that one of the current right-backs at the club would be more than deserving of remaining in the XI, but it feels right to give a man from the past his flowers. Rafael was at the club for a very long time alongside his brother, Fabio, and never seemed to be given the praise he deserved. Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka may have both improved drastically under Ten Hag's time in the United dug-out, but neither man has even been close to the success Rafael had.

Three Premier League winners' medals are nothing to be sniffed at, and that is exactly what Rafael departed Old Trafford with when he decided to move on to a new challenge with Lyon in 2015. The Brazilian went on to be one of the most reliable full-backs in Ligue 1 for several years and despite being close to the end of his career, he could still do an admirable job for the club, as he always did.

Raphael Varane

The first current United player to retain his place in the side, Varane was a big contributor to the aforementioned clean sheet record from the 2022/23 season along with De Gea. The Red Devils denied the opposition from scoring on 17 occasions in the Premier League from 38 games as Ten Hag oversaw a dramatic improvement defensively. The former Real Madrid defender still has a shout for being one of the best defenders in the world on his day, and that makes him essential in this team.

A calm and commanding figure at the back is important for any team looking to be successful and the four-time Champions League winner is certainly the embodiment of those qualities. Frequent injury issues are the biggest concern when it comes to the Frenchman as his ability cannot be questioned.

Lisandro Martínez

Varane's partner in crime throughout the 2022/23 campaign was Lisandro Martínez. Ten Hag has brought in a lot of players that he previously worked with at Ajax and the Argentine centre-back has been the biggest success to date of that group of players. The man known as 'The Butcher' has shown an ability to overcome initial fears of his height working against him in the physical English game.

Martinez has implemented his manager's vision of being able to play the ball out from the back and has done so with a composure unmatched by many. The 25-year-old has faced injury issues for a large portion of 2023, but he will be back to starting games regularly for the club when he returns. There are very few notable centre-backs that could be brought in to replace either Martinez or Varane, with Eric Bailly being the biggest departure in that regard.

Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw has come a long way from the days when he was being criticised by José Mourinho and Louis van Gaal. The English first-choice left-back came agonisingly close to firing his nation to a first piece of international silverware since 1966 with an early goal in the Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley Stadium. Unfortunately, it wasn't to be for England on that day, but Shaw's form has been consistent ever since at club level.

Being able to slot into a centre-back role seamlessly, Shaw has shown versatility to go along with his improved ability to get forward and contribute assists. The left-back has assisted his teammates on 28 occasions during his nine years with the club. The former Southampton defender is the best to have played the position for United since Patrice Evra in Sir Alex Ferguson's dominant side of the 2000s.

Casemiro

Yet another current member of Ten Hag's squad to make the cut is the dominant force that is Casemiro. The Brazilian destroyer has been one of the top performers for the club since his arrival in the summer of 2022. Many would attribute United's defensive stability in the 2022/23 season to the incredible work Casemiro does in the middle of the park. Real Madrid were the most successful Champions League team in history for a run of five years, and the 31-year-old was at the heart of the team throughout that spell.

It came as a surprise to many that the Brazil international was open to the idea of swapping the Santiago Bernabéu for Old Trafford. When that deal was done, it gave the fanbase a much-needed lift in morale after a poor couple of performances to open the season. Casemiro has not only been unbelievable in his defensive work but has also added goals to his game, finding the net seven times in his first term in England.

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba is a very divisive figure when it comes to his time with Manchester United. There are very few doubts surrounding his natural ability on the ball, but perhaps his work ethic is the biggest cause for concern. United have had a huge number of midfielders over the past seven years or so, but the likes of Christian Eriksen, Fred, and Ander Herrera don't match up to Pogba's level when the Frenchman was at his peak.

Instrumental in France's 2018 World Cup success, the Juventus midfielder was able to show his full passing range while being able to drive forward knowing he had an adept defensive midfielder behind him in the form of N'Golo Kante. This is a luxury he never had while playing at Old Trafford, but had he been backed up by Casemiro, it could have been a completely different story. This midfield would have a perfect blend of everything you need to be successful, especially when bringing in a current United player...

Bruno Fernandes

The new Manchester United captain simply has to be included in this XI as the Portugal international is the best player in the current United squad. His importance cannot be understated because Bruno Fernandes is used in almost every game possible due to his work rate and creative output. The 29-year-old scored 36 goals in his first three full Premier League seasons, which is a brilliant tally for a midfielder that often switches roles.

His attitude is sometimes called into question, particularly when the players around him are struggling for form, but the Portuguese star does have the will to win that past United players from successful versions of the team had in abundance. Winning at all costs is exactly what Fernandes stands for, and he is certainly one of those players that is adored by his own fan base but hated by opposing supporters.

Ángel Di María

This one will come as a surprise because Ángel Di María never really hit the heights expected of him while donning the iconic red shirt. After appearing to be forced into moving clubs against his will - despite putting in a Man of the Match performance in the Champions League final for Real Madrid against Atlético Madrid - the Argentine did start well at the club. His chip against Leicester City is the most memorable moment of Di Maria's United tenure.

Even with the disappointing season he spent at Manchester United, the former Benfica winger still racked up 11 assists in the Premier League. This shows there was still quality in the boots of Di Maria, but the environment was maybe wrong at the time. Since leaving the club in 2015, he has gone on to be a star for Paris Saint-Germain and win a World Cup in 2022, scoring in the final. Any other player that could play the right-wing role in this team cannot hold a candle to Di Maria in terms of ability.

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford is the undisputed choice as a left-winger in this side, despite his lack of form in the first third of the 2023/24 season. Ever since bursting onto the scene with a Premier League brace against Arsenal in 2016, the winger has been a vital part of the team. Some dips in form have occurred during the seven years that have followed, but on a whole, he has been one of the star men at the Theatre of Dreams.

More than 100 senior goals have been scored by the England international as the 2022/23 campaign was his most fruitful spell in front of goal. 17 goals in 35 appearances in the English top flight was Rashford's joint-highest scoring campaign to date, alongside 2019/20. His six Europa League goals make it his highest-scoring season in all competitions. Nani is probably the biggest competition for the left-wing spot in the team, but the Portuguese winger is now 37 years old and well past his peak.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Even at the age of 38, Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the top forwards in world football. His public falling out with Ten Hag due to his lack of game time brought his United career to an end in January 2023, before Ronaldo went on to embark on a journey outside of European football for the first time. Rasmus Hojlund and Anthony Martial are both talented strikers in their own rights, but neither man compares to the top goalscorer of all time.

Romelu Lukaku could actually feel slightly hard done by as the Belgian has also vastly improved his game since leaving Old Trafford. Ronaldo is one of the greatest Premier League players of all time, and would still be the best option to lead the line for his former club, as he managed to find the net 145 times across his two spells in England.

