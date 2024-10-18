Manchester United are keeping an eye on Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed, although the likes of Tottenham, Liverpool and Crystal Palace are also monitoring the 23-year-old's progress.

The versatile Dane has impressed in recent seasons at Genoa, making 37 Serie A appearances last season, scoring twice and providing five assists. United are continuing to look at midfield options, with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen both potentially departing Old Trafford in 2025, and thus they have scouted Frendrup, with a view towards making a prospective move for him in the summer.

It's felt there is a strong chance Frendrup will leave Genoa next year, with several clubs circling, ready to pry him away from the west coast of Italy.

Sources: Man Utd Watching Frendrup

The midfielder has been scouted by several clubs

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that United are among the list of clubs that have been tracking Frendrup's development in recent times.

The defensive midfielder broke through into Danish side Brondby's first team at a young age, before joining Genoa in a deal believed to be worth €3.5 million back in 2022. He's gone from strength to strength in Italy, establishing himself as a dependable figure in the middle of the park for Il Grifone, and he earned his first call-up to the Denmark national team last month.

There is a strong feeling that the Tuse-born man could thrive in England, reflected in the number of Premier League sides that have watched him. Scouts from as many as ten top flight clubs have seen him play over the past year, with varying levels of interest.

Veteran midfielder Casemiro is expected to leave United in 2025, with his contract expiring a year later. Eriksen's future is also up in the air, meaning the Red Devils may be in need of extra depth in their midfield cohort, and Frendrup could represent the perfect piece to slot in to this department.

Meanwhile, Spurs could also be in the race to sign the in-demand Genoa player, as he's been on their radar for some time now. The Lillywhites feel as though they're short in the defensive midfield position, and could look to address this by signing a player in the mould of former midfield general Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Liverpool are still on the hunt for a midfielder after failing to land Martin Zubimendi this summer, while Palace are keeping an eye on the market and are weary of interest in Adam Wharton from Manchester City, with both English clubs keeping tabs on Frendrup.

Frendrup's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 37 Goals 2 Assists 5 Pass Accuracy 80% Progressive Passes Per 90 3.01 Tackles Per 90 3.81 Interceptions Per 90 1.46

Frendrup Could be Ideal Midfield Option for United

He has the potential to be in the north-west for the long-term

Having signed Manuel Ugarte in the summer, it's evident that United are looking to rebuild an ageing part of their squad. Eriksen and Casemiro are both 32 and coming towards the end of their careers, and ultimately will need replacing in the near future.

Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo represent a solid base to build around, but the north-west outfit need to grant Erik ten Hag, or whoever else is in the Old Trafford hot seat, additional options in this position. Frendrup could perfectly fit the bill - about to enter his prime, eager to prove himself at a top club and compared to former Chelsea player N'Golo Kante.

The Denmark international has a remarkable ability to read the game, averaging 3.81 tackles per game in Serie A last season. This defensive output could be a valuable asset for a United team that struggled to suppress shots last season.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 18/10/2024