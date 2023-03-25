All football fans have their own views regarding other supporters.

Whether it’s prawn sandwiches at Old Trafford or the Emirates being the library, each fan base believes theirs is the best.

But what set of fans are the most hated when it comes to the Premier League?

Who is the most hated club in the Premier League?

Well, Midnite Sports Betting have attempted to get to the bottom of which teams have the most liked and disliked set of fans.

In their survey, Midnite asked 1,002 Premier League match-attending fans their views on fan bases across the league.

Admittedly, an average of about 50 fans per club isn’t a huge sample size, but it does offer some interesting insights into what fans think of their rival supporters.

First then, a look at the top 5 most disliked clubs.

Top 5 Most Disliked Fans

Manchester United – 19.9% Liverpool – 15.61% Chelsea – 9.18% Arsenal – 8.82% Leeds – 6.56%

As nice as it is to have the big clubs in town, as impressive as their numbers are, they don’t half go on about what they’ve won. That self-entitled lot from across the way seems to be the general trend from these numbers.

These averages cover up some interclub rivalries, there is no love lost between Manchester United and Liverpool fans. 32.6% of Manchester United fans voting Liverpool as their most disliked, the feeling was mutual with 42.7% Liverpool fans disliking their rivals.

Whilst there were some more one-sided dislikes. A quarter of Everton fans disliked Liverpool supporters, but they barely registered on Liverpool’s radar with just 5.5% of Liverpool fans disliking Everton supporters.

Who are the most liked Premier League clubs?

From the most hated, we now move to the most liked.

Top 5 Least Disliked Fans

Nottingham Forest 0.60% Leicester City 1.07% Southampton 1.19% Brentford 1.19% AFC Bournemouth 1.31%

From this list of five, only Brentford are in the top half of the table, showing it is a lot easier to like your rivals if they don’t win very often and offer little threat to your club.

These rivalries can go back generations. Love or hate each other, they are all supporters of the biggest and best league in the world. Are you not entertained?