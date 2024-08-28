Manchester United are conducting late business as the transfer window dawns upon us, with Manuel Ugarte set to undergo a medical on Wednesday ahead of a £50million move from Paris Saint-Germain - but the Red Devils might not be done there, with reports from Spain suggesting that they will make a move alongside Liverpool for Girona star Miguel Gutierrez.

INEOS have done a decent job on rebuilding the squad since they took over the club as minority shareholders earlier in the year, shifting big stars from their wage bill in the form Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane before adding young stars on long-term contracts to reduce costs. That same format will see them sign Ugarte - though Erik ten Hag may not be done there and Gutierrez has been touted as a potential late left-back option.

Man Utd Consider Late Move for Gutierrez

But they could be challenged by Liverpool for the star

The report from Spanish outlet Fijaches states that United are considering a late transfer market move for Girona left-back Gutierrez before the deadline slams shut - with the Spaniard having been a key part in Girona's best-ever season as they recorded an incredible third-placed finish in the La Liga table.

However, that isn't without competition. Liverpool have also been credited with an interest, and alongside Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and Chelsea, there could be a five-team race for his signature as the window continues to tick down. United had to start the campaign without a natural left-back yet again, with Luke Shaw still suffering from injury woes and Tyrell Malacia continuing his lengthy lay-off from first-team football having failed to play for United since the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Miguel Gutierrez's La Liga statistics - Girona squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 6th Assists 7 =4th Key Passes Per Game 1.2 3rd Crosses Per Game 0.8 =2nd Interceptions Per Game 0.6 =6th Match rating 6.83 9th

United are looking for an attacking full-back, and having signed Noussair Mazraoui after selling Aaron Wan-Bissaka has helped in that regard. Gutierrez's exploits going forward for the Catalonian side have been impressive enough for the Red Devils to register their interest, but with a left-back now imperative given Malacia's absence, Gutierrez is known for his attacking output - and his arrival could be an inspired one despite bringing in huge names such as Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt in defence.

United could face a slight hurdle, with former club Real Madrid having a buy-back clause should he aim to move elsewhere, though with Ferland Mendy, David Alaba and Fran Garcia capable of playing on the left side of defence, it would be a bizarre move from the Champions League holders.

Manchester United Need Dependable Defenders

Gutierrez has not suffered badly on the injury front

Shaw and Malacia only featured in 12 Premier League games between them last season - which is made even more alarming when you realise that Shaw accounted for all of those.

One of United's biggest woes in recent years has been their willingness to sign players who may not have the best injury records, such as Varane - and when they are out injured for long periods of time, they are back to square one.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gutierrez is only 23 and already has 80 appearances at La Liga level

Availability is one of the best abilities and with Shaw's fitness records throughout his career not being overly great after suffering a horror injury when he was younger, that doesn't seem to be getting better anytime soon. The England star has evident quality and is a huge asset for United when he plays but his reliability does remain an issue and so the signing of Gutierrez, who has been described as "exceptional" would be an astute one with that in mind.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 28-08-24.