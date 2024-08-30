Key Takeaways Man United have spent over £700m more than Liverpool since 2014, with a net spend of £1.112bn.

Despite spending significantly less, Liverpool's net spend of £373m shows smart recruitment and successful sales.

Man United's biggest signings like Paul Pogba have not delivered success, while Liverpool's decision to sign Virgil van Dijk proved crucial.

Manchester United vs Liverpool is one of the best rivalries in Britain. Taking place at least twice a season, it sees the tension, drama and chaos slowly build until the match, before it spills over the edge onto the pitch. It means everything to fans as they look to claim the bragging rights.

Despite the proximity of the clubs, the sides have drastically different stories to tell in the past ten years. Man United have struggled ever since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013, failing to win the Premier League or Champions League. Meanwhile, Liverpool finally lifted the league title in 2020 under Jurgen Klopp, which came a year after they were crowned champions of Europe.

Due to this, you might imagine that Liverpool have spent more money than their bitter rivals since 2014. However, that's not the case, with the Red Devils one of the biggest spenders in the world despite their struggles. The saying 'money can buy anything' does not apply to them clearly, as they have used their financial power poorly and ineffectively. We have outlined exactly where they've spent their money since 2014, comparing it to Liverpool in the process.

Related 9 Most Expensive Transfers in Premier League History Premier League clubs have spent big on several world-class players over the years.

Overall Net Spend

Man United have spent over 700m more

Since 2014, Man United have spent a staggering 1.112bn on transfers. It means they have averaged more than £100m a season, which places them at the top of the Premier League rankings. Naturally, that should have led to success for them, but they have suffered in the Europa League and below. The Glazer family, who sold a share of the club in 2023 to Sir Jim Ratcliffe, have lacked a clear plan, but the Red Devils will now hope the pain is over under new ownership.

Liverpool have a net spend of £373m, which averages out at £33m a season. Considering they have won everything possible during this era, it highlights that the Reds are a well-run club and understand that a clear structure is more important than needlessly spending money. Some fans might see it as 'boring', yet it's brought tangible success to Anfield — something they could only dream about before Klopp arrived.

Net Spend Since 2014 Manchester United £1.112bn Liverpool £373m Difference £719m

Man Utd's Net Spend Season By Season

They have never made a profit in a campaign

Close

Man United have spent heavily. It's the easiest way to put it — and it's understandable that fans had grown frustrated at the lack of plans from the hierarchy, as they constantly went through coaches like they were on a managerial merry-go-round. Most notably, in 2014, Manchester United signed Angel Di Maria for £63m.

At the time, the Argentine was one of the best players in the world, consistently cutting in on the right flank with his dangerous left foot and causing constant problems whilst at Real Madrid. However, the winger - who is considered one of Argentina's greatest-ever players by some - struggled at Old Trafford. By falling out with Louis van Gaal and never showing half of the ability everyone knew he had, Di Maria only lasted one campaign, foreshadowing their struggles.

A year later, the Red Devils went bold again by signing Anthony Martial from Monaco for 51m. It made him the most expensive teenager ever at the time, and everyone thought he was going to become a superstar after his debut day goal against bitter rivals Liverpool.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Man United included a clause in their agreement with Monaco that they would have to pay an extra £7.2 million if Martial went on to win the Ballon d'Or.

Just like Di Maria, he struggled for most of his spell in the north of England, although it was not until 2024 that he eventually left. The early signings of Di Maria and Martial epitomised the chaos at Old Trafford, whilst the following moves for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Alexis Sanchez and Fred continued the trend. Whatever the season and whatever the footballing climate, Man United spent heavily — and it never really worked out.

Man United's Net Spend Since 2014 Season Money Spent (£) Money Brought In (£) Net Spend (£) 2024/2025 138m 60m -78m 2023/2024 170m 48m -122m 2022/2023 204m 20m -184m 2021/2022 120m 26m -94m 2020/2021 70m 16m -56m 2019/2020 199m 68m -131m 2018/2019 70m 26m -44m 2017/2018 166m 38m -128m 2016/2017 155m 40m -115m 2015/2016 131m 85m -46m 2014/2015 164m 38m -126m Total 1.587bn 465m -1.112bn

Related 10 Greatest Manchester United Signings in Football History [Ranked] From Wayne Rooney to Roy Keane, these are 10 of Manchester United's greatest ever signings.

Liverpool's Net Spend Season By Season

They've had some major sales over the years

Close

The story for Liverpool is drastically different, though. In the same time span, the Reds have a net spend of £373m, more than £700m less than Man United. The Merseyside-based club have still spent heavily — at over £1bn — but they have countered it with several major sales.

In the summer of 2014, they sold Luis Suarez for £68 million. The Uruguayan, who is seen as one of the best strikers of all time, lit up Anfield during his spell in the Premier League, but he always had his eyes on playing for Barcelona. Managing to acquire a significant fee highlighted that the Reds always knew the right time to sell — something Man United never quite understood.

However, Suarez was not the only one they opted to sell at the right time. Just a year later, they sold Raheem Sterling to Premier League rivals Manchester City for £53 million. It was quickly reinvested into the squad under Klopp — and the legendary English winger, for all his talent, made it clear he wanted to leave.

In January 2018, Philippe Coutinho was also sold for £114 million to Champions League rivals Barcelona. In the middle of the Klopp rebuild, it allowed them to reinvest and build a formidable defence. They used the money to sign Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, which helped them win the Champions League just a year later. It highlights that, despite spending over £1 billion, they knew how to sell, which is one of the most important things now due to the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Liverpool's Net Spend Since 2014 Season Money Spent (£) Money Brought In (£) Net Spend (£) 2024/2025 35m 40m +5m 2023/2024 144m 50m -94m 2022/2023 122m 67m -55m 2021/2022 77m 25m -52m 2020/2021 70m 14m -56m 2019/2020 9m 40m +31m 2018/2019 153m 35m -118m 2017/2018 145m 155m +10m 2016/2017 67m 75m +8m 2015/2016 106m 75m -31m 2014/2015 126m 85m -41m Total 1.044bn 661m -373m

Related 10 Greatest Liverpool signings in Football History [Ranked] From Mo Salah to Kenny Dalglish, here are the greatest Liverpool signings in history.

Most Expensive Signings From Liverpool and Man United Since 2014

None of Man United's five most expensive signings have succeeded